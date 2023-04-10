The HP spring sale has some great gaming PC deals including being able to save $600 on the HP Omen 40L. Packed with all the hardware you need to play the latest games, it’s a stylish yet powerful system at a great price. It’s normally $2,150 but with the $600 discount, it’s down to $1,550 making it a super appealing option. Want to know more? Keep reading.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 40L

HP has previously made some of the best gaming PCs around and the HP Omen 40L continues to remind you why it’s a brand worth paying attention to. The HP Omen 40L offers a powerful 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of HyperX memory. For storage, it has plenty of options with 512GB of SSD storage for speed and an additional 1TB of regular hard drive space for storage or games that you don’t mind running a little slower. For the graphics card, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 with 8GB of dedicated VRAM means that performance will be great with whatever game you’re playing.

Well-made gaming PCs are about more than just their hardware too. As the HP Omen 40L demonstrates, you get great cooling with strategically placed fans that help prevent overheating. The case and components also incorporate a toolless design so you can easily upgrade any components as needed without worrying about it being awkward or requiring specialist tools. The case has a stylish window on one side so you can see the components work away with up to eight distinct lighting zones making it look very cool. When in use, you can use the Omen Gaming Hub to overclock the hardware, adjust fans on an individual basis, and tweak other performance-related things too. The HP Omen 40L comes with a wired keyboard and mouse combo although we’d recommend upgrading them both. All you actually need to add to the price though is one of the best gaming monitors. From there, you’ve got a great gaming setup for a long time to come.

The HP Omen 40L is usually priced at $2,150 when you buy direct from HP. For a strictly limited time only and as part of the HP spring sale, it’s down to $1,550. Instantly more affordable with $600 off, this is a gaming PC that is a great investment for the future as well as for right now. Buy it today and you’ll soon get to enjoy your games looking even better than before.

