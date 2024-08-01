 Skip to main content
The HP Omen 40L gaming PC with RTX 4060 Ti is $300 off today

By
The HP Omen 40L desktop sitting on a coffee table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Buying a pre-built gaming desktop isn’t cheap, so you should always be on the lookout for the discounts that you can get from the gaming PC deals of the various retailers. Here’s one to consider — the HP Omen 40L with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card for $1,180 from Best Buy, for savings of $300 on its original price of $1,480. You’ll get excellent value with this bargain, but you’re going to have to push through with your purchase of the gaming PC immediately as the offer may expire at any moment.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 40L gaming desktop

The HP Omen 40L instantly stands out among other gaming PCs because of its amazing case design. The sleek black exterior, tempered glass panels, and RGB rings are very attractive, but the case also has a tool-less design that will give you easy access to its interiors when it’s time to upgrade its components. The HP Omen 40L also features a cooling system that will maintain peak performance even after hours of usage, while keeping quiet — it won’t sound like an airplane taking off whenever you’re playing.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card, combined with the AMD Ryzen 7 7700 processor and 16GB of RAM, allows the HP Omen 40L to run the best PC games without any issues, though you may have to make some upgrades if you’ve got an eye on a demanding title among the upcoming PC games of the next few years. The gaming desktop also features a 1TB SSD for ample storage space for several AAA titles, and Windows 11 Home so that you can start installing games right after hooking up the machine to the necessary peripherals.

If you’re thinking about buying a pre-built gaming PC, we highly recommend the HP Omen 40L with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card. Its actually already a steal at its original price of $1,480, so you shouldn’t miss this chance to get it with a $300 discount that slashes its price to $1,180. There’s no telling how much time is remaining before the price of the HP Omen 40L gaming desktop goes back to normal, so you’re going to want to complete the transaction for it as soon as you can.

