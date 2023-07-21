 Skip to main content
Hurry — this HP 2-in-1 laptop just dropped under $500 today

HP has one of the better laptop deals for students who want a stylish and versatile laptop. Today at HP, you can buy the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop for $480 instead of $700. A considerable saving of $220, this is a great laptop for using in class before enjoying it in your dorm in tent mode while streaming shows. If you’re keen to learn more, keep reading or you can get straight to the details by hitting the buy button.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion x360

HP is one of the best laptop brands out there right now and it’s particularly good at making some of the best 2-in-1 laptops. With the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop, you get an Intel Core i3 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. This is a fairly standard spec for a system of this price and fine for typing up documents, general web browsing, and other light activities. The highlight here is its display. It has a 14-inch full HD touchscreen so you can be more hands-on with your work or scrolling time. It offers 250 nits of brightness and edge-to-edge glass so it looks reasonably stylish too. An HP Rechargeable Tilt Pen is included if you prefer to sketch out designs with a stylus. In laptop mode, you’ll appreciate the full-size silver keyboard with a fingerprint reader to save you from manually entering your passwords.

As with other 2-in-1 laptops, there’s a 360-degree hinge so you can move the laptop into presentation, tablet, or tent mode. Each of these offers different advantages including being able to show something to someone easily or relax and watch your favorite shows in comfort. There’s also audio by B&O so it sounds pretty good, even if the general build of the laptop may not quite compete with the very best laptops. For video calls, you have a HP True Vision 5MP camera with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones so you’ll look and sound clear.

Ideally suited for taking to class, the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 is usually priced at $700. It’s down to $480 for a limited time when you buy direct from HP so you’re saving $220 off the regular price. It’s versatile, lightweight, and sure to be a hit in your dorm room.

