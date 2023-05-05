Easily upgradable, this HP gaming PC is $530 at Best Buy

If you’re looking for a decent computer to help you start your PC gaming adventure, look no further than the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop. From an already affordable price of $730, it’s down further to $530 following a $200 discount from Best Buy. This is one of the cheapest gaming PC deals that you can buy right now, but you need to hurry with your purchase because we’re not expecting stocks to last long — in fact, the offer may end as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop

The HP Victus 15L gaming desktop is equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. These specifications are a far cry from what you’d get with the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming desktops, but they’re enough to play some of the best PC games like Fortnite, Minecraft, Genshin Impact, and Grand Theft Auto V. One of the advantages of buying a gaming PC instead of gaming laptop deals is that they’re much easier to upgrade, so once you’re comfortable with making a bigger investment, you can bump up RAM to 16GB — which our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop tags as a good baseline for modern gaming systems — or swap in a more powerful CPU.

You can install games on the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop as soon as you hook it up to your monitor and peripherals because it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 512GB SSD, which will also offer ample space for several titles. The gaming PC also comes with a total of nine USB ports, so you’ll have enough to connect all of your gaming accessories.

For a starter gaming PC, you can’t go wrong with the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop, especially since you can purchase it for just $530 from Best Buy. The $200 in savings from the sticker price of $730 may be used on component upgrades or video games, but you’ll have to act fast if you want to get it because there’s no telling when the offer will end. Stocks may get sold out quickly, so if you don’t want to miss out, you need to buy the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop right now.

