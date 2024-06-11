This HP Victus prebuilt gaming PC is discounted to $500 today

If you don’t want or know how to build a computer from scratch, going for a pre-built gaming PC can make life a lot easier, and while it’s true that pre-builts aren’t cheap, there are some good deals you can take advantage of. For example, if you’re looking for something that is a bit more budget-oriented, you can grab this configuration of the Victus 15L from HP for just $500, even though it usually goes for $790. That’s an impressive $290 discount, which is more than you would save if you put the PC together yourself.

Why you should buy the Victus by HP 15L

This configuration of the 15L is quite interesting since it’s an all-AMD setup, which means even the GPU is from AMD. You get an AMD Radeon RX 6400, and if you’re not familiar with the AMD lineup, that’s roughly equivalent to a GTX 1650, so it’s certainly an entry-level card. Even so, it will give you solid 1080p performance at around 50-60 frames with medium graphical settings, at least when it comes to more modern games. Older games and free-to-plays like Rocket League and League of Legends should fare a bit better in terms of performance, so if you want to play games like that, that’s great, but the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT upgrade for $60 is probably worth considering, but if you want to get more modern performance, you’ll have to go for the RTX 4060 or the RX 6600XT upgrade.

In terms of CPU, you get an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G, a solid mid-range processor that will easily handle most productivity and day-to-day tasks just fine and may even let you get away with some graphical editing or music production. Unfortunately, you do only get 8GB of RAM, which is actually not bad for this price point, but it would have been nice to be a bit higher. Luckily, you can upgrade the RAM to 16GB for an extra $90, which is worth doing, or you can upgrade it yourself down the line with one of these RAM deals. Similarly, the 256GB internal storage isn’t great, but there are several upgrade options, including for secondary storage, that you should absolutely consider.

All in all, the Victus by HP 15L is a great starting point for gaming if you don’t want to invest huge sums of money, and you can even add a generic keyboard and mouse for $14 when you buy it from HP to get you started. That said, if the $290 discount on the 15L doesn’t quite do it for you, there are these other great gaming PC deals that are worth checking out.

