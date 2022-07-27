Huawei calls the texture of its new laptop ‘skin-soothing’

A new version of Huawei’s MateBook X Pro was launched recently, a bit of surprise since a MateBook X Pro was announced in February at the 2022 Mobile World Congress (MWC) technology event.

In addition to the leap from 11th-gen Intel processors for the latest Alder Lake P-series chips, which have significantly faster multicore performance, Huawei also curiously calls its new texture “skin-soothing.” We’re not sure quite what that means, but in a promotional video, Huawei calls it a “cutting-edge skin-soft feel.”

The newest Huawei MateBook X Pro is also available with a magnesium alloy body, an upgrade over the standard aluminum version. There are two new color options for this premium finish. White is a classic alternative to the standard gray of the aluminum model and the Ink Blue version is an interesting slate shade with a blue tint that’s quite attractive.

With 16GB of memory and up to one TB of SSD storage this should be a very capable laptop for most office work and would be very responsive for casual needs. This isn’t the best pick for a heavy workload and isn’t a gaming laptop with its Intel Iris Xe graphics.

With a 14.2-inch, 500-nit touchscreen that refreshes at 90Hz, it’s big enough and bright enough to handle spreadsheets, photos, and videos nicely. The display should be nice and crisp with its 3K resolution. Two Thunderbolt 4 ports and 2 USB-C ports, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2 provide plenty of connectivity options, making the newest 2022 Huawei MateBook X Pro a solid choice for a thin and light laptop.

It isn’t known whether this intriguing laptop will land in the United States. NotebookCheck estimated U.S. prices based upon the given Chinese prices as starting at approximately $1,330 for the Intel Core i5-1240P model with aluminum body and $1,922 for the highest configuration with the magnesium body and Intel Core i7-1260P processor.

