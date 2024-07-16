 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

I never recommend buying Windows laptops under $250 — except this one

By
Asus ZenBook 14 OLED front angled view showing display and keyboard.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

I never recommend people buy laptops under $250. That’s even more true if you’re talking about Windows laptops rather than Chromebooks. As a laptop reviewer, I just can’t in good conscience recommend that people buy these old, cheap laptops that will inevitably end up in the trash in a few months.

But this year, there’s an absolutely killer deal on a laptop that overcomes that advice. As part of the counter-programming for Prime Day 2024, Best Buy is offering the Asus Zenbook 14, a laptop with an OLED screen, for $235. You read that right — $235. That’s $515 off the normal price.

Recommended Videos

This Zenbook 14 comes with an OLED panel, making it the cheapest laptop I’ve ever seen not using a standard IPS display. OLED takes the whole visual experience to another level on a laptop of this type, and it’s completely unheard of. OLED panels have excellent contrast, accurate colors, and a wide color gamut. Not only is this OLED but it’s also a sharp panel, coming in at a resolution of 2880 by 1800. Again, that’s astounding for a $235 laptop.

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED rear view showing pattern on lid.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Beyond just the excellent display, laptops comes with a large touchpad and tons of ports — despite being just 0.67 inches thick. It comes with HDMI, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB-A port, and an SD card slot.

If the laptop has a downside, it’s the CPU. It uses a two-year old Intel Core i5-1240P. It’s not that this is a bad processor by any means, it’s just that it’s a bit old at this point. The device also only comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. But so long as this laptop is used only for fairly basic tasks, I don’t think you’re going to be disappointed.

So, whether you need a portable laptop for travel or something more suited for college students, I can’t imagine finding a better laptop around this price.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Luke Larsen
Luke Larsen
Senior Editor, Computing
Luke Larsen is the Senior editor of computing, managing all content covering laptops, monitors, PC hardware, Macs, and more.
I tried the world’s lightest 14-inch gaming laptop — here’s what surprised me
HP Omen Transcend 14 sitting next to a window.

I've been on the hunt for a gaming laptop that doesn't feel like one. Something thin, highly portable, but still plenty powerful. HP says it has the laptop I've been looking for: the Omen Transcend 14, which it says is the "world's lightest 14-inch gaming laptop." And yes, that's a quote.

It is, indeed, super thin and light, which was immediately noticeable when I had a chance to try out the laptop ahead of CES 2024. HP has a lot of competition to get through, but the Omen Transcend 14 looks like it's up for the fight.

Read more
This is one of my favorite Windows laptops. But can it beat the MacBook Air?
Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air seen from above and the side.

The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED is one of my favorite new Windows laptops that I reviewed this year. It's a great value, offering a fast CPU alongside an excellent OLED display.

But can it compete with the MacBook Air 15-inch? The incredible build quality and incomparable battery life make it a tough battle for the Zenbook to win, even at its more budget-friendly price.
Specs and configurations
 

Read more
Prime Day router deals: TP-Link, eero, Netgear, Google, more
The Linksys Hydra 6 dual-band mesh WiFi 6 router.

Yes, you can always rent a router from your ISP, but if you want better speeds from your home Wi-Fi network, you should think about upgrading your router through the fantastic offers that are available from this year's Prime Day deals. Getting a new device from Prime Day router deals will let you access the latest standards and improved connectivity while enjoying lowered prices due to the shopping holiday's discounts. You're going to have to hurry in completing your purchase though, as we're not sure how much time is remaining on some of these router deals.
Best Prime Day router deals

If your router is already outdated, an upgrade through this year's Prime Day router deals may give a jolt of speed to your home's Wi-Fi network. There are different brands and models to choose from so it may take a while if you'll be narrowing them down yourself, but fortunately, we've already done that for you and have listed our top picks below. You'll still have to be quick though, because these discounts may disappear at any moment.

Read more