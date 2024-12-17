 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

We might see a new version of DLSS next month

By
A hand grabbing MSI's RTX 4090 Suprim X.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

As the year comes to a close, we’re hearing more about what Nvidia might have in store at CES next month. Not only is the company rumored to launch its RTX 50-series GPUs, which could take Nvidia’s best graphics cards to the next level, it could also introduce new software features. At least, that’s what Nvidia board partner Inno3D is suggesting.

The company, which is an exclusive Nvidia board partner, posted a press release detailing what it will cover at CES next month. In addition to its various GPU models, including the Frostbite range with a “new liquid cooling solution” and the SFF range for small form factor PCs, Inno3D highlighted an AI feature set including “advanced DLSS technology,” “improved AI-driven upscaling,” and “neural rendering capabilities.”

Recommended Videos

We’ve already learned a lot about Nvidia’s RTX 50-series GPUs through various leaks and speculation, but that’s all been related to the hardware itself. We haven’t heard anything about Nvidia’s future plans for Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). Inno3D’s press release might provide a few hints.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

With the launch of the RTX 4090 in this past generation, Nvidia introduced DLSS 3. It’s been a monumental achievement for Team Green, with the feature oftentimes justifying the purchase of an Nvidia graphics card. Since then, we’ve seen a big pickup in AMD’s FSR 3, which matches the DLSS 3 package, and the introduction of Intel’s XeSS 2.

Related

Although AMD and Intel have tried to match what Nvidia is offering, DLSS has maintained a lead in features up to this point. There’s a good chance Nvidia wants to maintain that lead with the next version of DLSS, so it’s possible we’ll see that next version arrive alongside the launch of RTX 50-series GPUs. That’s certainly what Inno3D’s press release suggests.

The post says that the company will “highlight new AI-accelerated capabilities” at CES, suggesting that this isn’t just fluff about existing DLSS technology. That’s always a possibility, but we’ve heard suggestions about what future versions of DLSS might look like before. Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang has suggested DLSS will “even generate textures and objects” in the future, while Nvidia’s Bryan Catanzaro has mused about DLSS 10, where rendering won’t even require a graphics card.

At this point, there hasn’t been anything concrete about a new version of DLSS, and certainly nothing confirming that it’ll arrive next month. However, it’s clear that DLSS is technology that Nvidia is invested in and wants to continue building upon. Inno3D’s press release isn’t a confirmation that we’ll see a new version of DLSS next month, but it certainly suggests that something new is coming down the pike.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
I’m jealous — someone scored an RTX 4070 Super for $49 on Amazon
The Nvidia logo on the RTX 4070 Super.

The RTX 4070 Super is one of the best graphics cards you can buy, and it has a price to match, with most models going for $600 on Amazon. However, one lucky Redditor scored a model for just $49. No, it wasn't some steep sale, and most people would see a price like that and assume it's a scam. But sure enough, two days after finding a Gigabyte RTX 4070 Super Gaming OC for $48.94 on Amazon, the card showed up in the mail.

You should absolutely assume that a price that's too good to be true is a scam on Amazon. We've seen just this year how scammers can infiltrate the third-party listings on Amazon to sell fake graphics cards, but this listing for the RTX 4070 Super was different. It was sold and shipped by Amazon Canada and there was only one card in stock, suggesting it was either mismarked or someone seriously needed some extra warehouse space.

Read more
No, generative AI isn’t taking over your PC games anytime soon
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8.

Surprise -- the internet is upset. This time, it's about a recent article from PC Gamer on the future of generative AI in video games. It's a topic I've written about previously, and something that game companies have been experimenting with for more than a year, but this particular story struck a nerve.

Redditors used strong language like "pro-AI puff piece," PC Gamer itself issued an apology, and the character designer for Bioshock Infinite's Elizabeth called the featured image showing the character reimagined with AI a "half-assed cosplay." The original intent of the article is to glimpse into the future at what games could look like with generative AI, but without the tact or clear realization of how this shift affects people's jobs and their creative works.

Read more
The launch of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D feels very close — and it might disappoint
AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X3D sitting in the box.

We may not talk about feelings much when discussing the best processors, but a mountain of leaks and rumors have been swirling about AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7 9800X3D -- and they're becoming too big to ignore. The most recent development is a post on the Chiphell forum (via Wccftech) that claims the processor will be announced on October 25, with a release in the first week of November.

On its own, this isn't anything too exciting. We see claims about hardware launches all the time, but the past two weeks have been riddled with murmurs about what is undoubtedly AMD's most-anticipated CPU this generation. Just a few days ago, a leaked slide from an internal MSI presentation pitted the Ryzen 7 9800X3D against last-gen's Ryzen 7 7800X3D, and showed anywhere from a 2% to 13% improvement. The slides were originally shared by HardwareLuxx, but the post was removed, suggesting the images were probably real (VideoCardz has the images archived).

Read more