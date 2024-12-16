A popular GPU brand just confirmed RTX 5090 details

Zotac prematurely confirmed some details about Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 50-series GPUs. It’s somewhat of an open secret at this point that Nvidia is set to announce in January its new generation of GPUs, many of which will likely vie for a spot among the best graphics cards. And based on the details Zotac has revealed, they have a pretty good shot.

On its website, Zotac listed five models of next-gen graphics cards. VideoCardz spotted the listings and claims that all five of these graphics cards will be announced next month. We aren’t able to corroborate the release timing, but there are still plenty of details available from the listings.

Zotac listed the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070, along with the RTX 5090D. That last model is likely exclusive to China and created to dodge export restrictions placed on Nvidia this past generation. Nvidia released an RTX 4090D specifically for China, and it looks like the next generation will follow suit.

Based on the filters on Zotac’s website, it looks like Nvidia will be using GDDR7 memory for its next-gen graphics cards. In addition, the website now includes a filter for GPUs with 32GB of memory. Nvidia hasn’t released a gaming graphics card with that much memory before, suggesting that’s the capacity that will be available on the RTX 5090.

We’ve heard murmurs about VRAM capacity and specs previously — even this past weekend, rumors swirled about memory capacity across the lineup — but this is the first official source we’ve seen claim 32GB of capacity on the RTX 5090. That’s 8GB more than what we saw on the RTX 4090, and with a faster memory standard.

Things aren’t as promising lower down the stack, however. According to VideoCardz, Nvidia plans on sticking with the same capacities we saw in the previous generation. That means the RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti both get 16GB, while the RTX 5070 gets 12GB. It’s worth noting that Zotac doesn’t include an RTX 5060 Ti or RTX 5060 on its website, suggesting these GPUs are launching at a later time.

Nvidia hasn’t confirmed that RTX 50-series graphics cards are arriving next month, but it seems likely at this point. The company is hosting a keynote at CES 2025 where we expect to learn more about the graphics cards.