A popular GPU brand just confirmed RTX 5090 details

By
The RTX 4090 graphics card sitting on a table with a dark green background.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Zotac prematurely confirmed some details about Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 50-series GPUs. It’s somewhat of an open secret at this point that Nvidia is set to announce in January its new generation of GPUs, many of which will likely vie for a spot among the best graphics cards. And based on the details Zotac has revealed, they have a pretty good shot.

On its website, Zotac listed five models of next-gen graphics cards. VideoCardz spotted the listings and claims that all five of these graphics cards will be announced next month. We aren’t able to corroborate the release timing, but there are still plenty of details available from the listings.

Zotac listed the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070, along with the RTX 5090D. That last model is likely exclusive to China and created to dodge export restrictions placed on Nvidia this past generation. Nvidia released an RTX 4090D specifically for China, and it looks like the next generation will follow suit.

Based on the filters on Zotac’s website, it looks like Nvidia will be using GDDR7 memory for its next-gen graphics cards. In addition, the website now includes a filter for GPUs with 32GB of memory. Nvidia hasn’t released a gaming graphics card with that much memory before, suggesting that’s the capacity that will be available on the RTX 5090.

We’ve heard murmurs about VRAM capacity and specs previously — even this past weekend, rumors swirled about memory capacity across the lineup — but this is the first official source we’ve seen claim 32GB of capacity on the RTX 5090. That’s 8GB more than what we saw on the RTX 4090, and with a faster memory standard.

Things aren’t as promising lower down the stack, however. According to VideoCardz, Nvidia plans on sticking with the same capacities we saw in the previous generation. That means the RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti both get 16GB, while the RTX 5070 gets 12GB. It’s worth noting that Zotac doesn’t include an RTX 5060 Ti or RTX 5060 on its website, suggesting these GPUs are launching at a later time.

Nvidia hasn’t confirmed that RTX 50-series graphics cards are arriving next month, but it seems likely at this point. The company is hosting a keynote at CES 2025 where we expect to learn more about the graphics cards.

Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends.
Nvidia may keep producing one RTX 40 GPU, and it’s not the one we want
The Alienware m16 R2 on a white desk.

The last few weeks brought us a slew of rumors about Nvidia potentially sunsetting most of the RTX 40-series graphics cards. However, a new update reveals that one GPU might remain in production long after other GPUs are no longer being produced. Unfortunately, it's a GPU that would struggle to rank among Nvidia's best graphics cards. I'm talking about the RTX 4050 -- a card that only appears in laptops.

The scoop comes from a leaker on Weibo and was first spotted by Wccftech. The leaker states that the RTX 4050 is "the only 40-series laptop GPU that Nvidia will continue to supply" after the highly anticipated launch of the RTX 50-series. Unsurprisingly, the tipster also reveals that the fact that both the RTX 4050 and the RTX 5050 will be readily available at the same time will also impact the pricing of the next-gen card.

Read more
Nvidia’s new GPUs are already running into problems
Nvidia Blackwell chips.

Nvidia's latest Blackwell GPUs are running into problems in the data center, reports The Information. According to the report, Nvidia's customers are worried about how well the AI accelerators will hold up, as overheating issues have caused delays in server racks being deployed for AI training.

The Blackwell architecture is at the heart of both Nvidia's next-gen AI accelerators and its upcoming RTX 50-series graphics cards. In the data center, the architecture was previously delayed due to "design flaws," pushing the deployment of the B100 and B200 GPUs back. That's despite big orders with AI players like Meta, Microsoft, and Google.

Read more
This may be your last chance to buy an RTX 40-series GPU at MSRP
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.

Just last week, we reported on the end of production for the RTX 40-series. Now, new information from Board Channels (shared by Gazlog) suggests that the final shipments of Nvidia's best graphics cards are right around the corner. Some GPUs, like the RTX 4090, have already seen their final shipments. With the holidays on the horizon, now might be the last time to buy the RTX 40-series at a decent price before stock levels begin dwindling.

Despite being two years old, Nvidia's RTX 40-series has held up in terms of GPU prices. Only the RTX 4090 went up from its original recommended list price (MSRP), with the rest of the lineup  holding steady and mostly hovering around the launch price. Things might take a turn for the worse, though, if this report ends up being true.

Read more