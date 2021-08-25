  1. Computing

Leaked Intel Alder Lake benchmark brings hybrid model into question

By

Following an unfavorable leaked Alder Lake benchmark earlier this week, another benchmark has been leaked through Geekbench. Unlike the previous benchmark, this one was testing processor performance exclusively, and the results are more disappointing they we expected. However, there’s a little more going on than the final result.

The leaked test is for the Core i7-12700. Note that this is the non-K model, meaning the processor isn’t unlocked for overclocking. In the Geekbench 5 CPU test, the processor earned a single-core score of 1,595 and a multi-core score of 10,170. Although multi-core performance provides a big boost compared to the previous generation, the single-core result doesn’t stack up.

Geekbench result for i7-12700.

AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X, for example, earned a single-core score of 1,678, as well as a multi-core score of 10,653. That’s only a small lead over Intel’s upcoming processor, but the Ryzen 7 5800X released almost 10 months ago. The cheaper Ryzen 5 5600X performed far below the Core i7-12700 in the multi-core test, with a score of 8,668, but matched the Ryzen 7 5800X in the single-core test.

What’s interesting about this benchmark is how the single- and multi-core results compare together. The new Alder Lake chip shows about an 8% improvement in the multi-core test over last-gen’s Core i7-11700, which is respectable for a processor that hasn’t released yet. Still, the single-core score is lower for the Alder Lake chip.

That bring into question Intel’s hybrid strategy with Alder Lake. It combines performance (P) and efficient (E) cores to boost multi-core performance, but the leaked benchmark suggests that could come at the cost of single-core performance. There are some other interesting things to note about the benchmark, though.

Intel's hybrid compute cluster model for Alder Lake.

It lists the Core i7-12700 as having eight cores and 16 threads. Intel hasn’t confirmed the specs of this processor, but rumors suggest that it will come with eight P-cores and four E-cores. The P-cores include hyperthreading and the E-cores don’t, giving the processor a total of 12 cores and 20 threads.

This benchmark could show the processor with the E-cores disabled. The E-cores are mostly there to help in multi-core workloads, so if they are disabled, that shouldn’t make a big difference in terms of single-core performance. However, multi-core performance is already solid, and if the E-cores are brought back into the fold, it could increase even more.

That’s speculation at this point, however. This is only a single benchmark, and it doesn’t line up with what rumors suggest about the processor. The interesting note is on single-core performance, however. Given Intel’s problems with moving past its 14nm node, it’s not out of the question that single-core performance was sacrificed to achieve higher multi-core performance.

Multi-core workloads are where hybrid architectures shine, as they’re able to properly delegate tasks to a core where they’ll see the most benefit. Intel’s Thread Director feature should help with how tasks are assigned on Windows 11 as well. This benchmark was run on Windows 10.

Regardless, Alder Lake has a lot to prove for Intel. The company has had some issues with consumer processors over the last few years, as AMD continues to assert its desktop dominance. Alder Lake could change that, but if this leaked benchmark is accurate, that doesn’t look likely.

Editors' Recommendations

Update Google Chrome now to protect yourself from these severe vulnerabilities

Google Chrome opened on a laptop.

Best cheap 3D printer deals for August 2021

best 3d printer deals featured image

Xiaomi might introduce a 200-megapixel camera with its next Ultra phone

xiaomi mi 11 ultra review back

Samsung reveals it can disable stolen TVs remotely

Samsung TV Block logo displayed over a Samsung TV.

Apple’s iPhone 13 could open for pre-orders on September 17

The iPhone 12 under neon lighting.

Snag a mini projector for cheap with this deal at Best Buy

The Vankyo Leisure 3 Mini Projecter in black, with the projector light turned on.

The Fitbit Versa 2 just got a HUGE price cut at Walmart

fitbit versa 2 premium news first look 5

Last Chance: Get this Samsung Chromebook laptop for $129 for back-to-school

Samsung CB4 11.6-inch Intel Celeron Chromebook on a white background.

The best cheap Fitbit alternatives for workouts

Amazfit Bit Smartwatch

Best Buy is offering thousands of Nvidia RTX graphics cards for sale tomorrow

RTX 3080 Ti

Working out at home? These are the best total gyms for home use for August 2021

home gym total system multifunction

The best exercise bikes of August 2021

Halo Infinite’s December release date may have been leaked

Master Chief in Halo Infinite.