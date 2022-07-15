Intel has just released a new video, showing off the gaming performance of the upcoming limited edition A750 desktop graphics card. The GPU is said to arrive later this summer.

The graphics card has been tested in five different games, and in each one, it managed to beat the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. Is this where the long-awaited redemption arc for Intel’s discrete graphics line begins?

The video, posted by Intel to its Intel Graphics YouTube channel, serves as a teaser for the upcoming Arc A750 GPU, which is being referred to as “limited edition” with no further explanation. The GPU is being presented by Intel’s Ryan Shrout, who talked about what else is in store in the weeks that lead up to the launch. It seems that Intel has planned a series of videos and other content based around Intel Arc, made to give the public a better understanding of the performance it can provide. For now, let’s take a look at the GPU itself and see how it fared in the gaming test.

Intel Arc A750 is based on the ACM-G10 processor, but the company hasn’t shared much else in the way of the exact specs for the GPU. From other sources, such as TechPowerUp, we can assume that the Arc A750 should come with 24 Xe-cores, 3,072 FP32 cores, and 12GB of GDDR6 memory across a 192-bit memory bus.

Moreover, we only know that the graphics card was paired with an Intel Core i9-12900K processor. Intel compared it to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, but it hasn’t released the specs of the system that was running the Nvidia card. However, it did something that most other early benchmarks haven’t been able to provide — gave us a quick glimpse into the actual gameplay provided by the A750.

A short look at Cyberpunk 2077 on Intel Arc certainly feels smooth. The game, alongside the other four titles, was tested at a 2560 x 1440 resolution on high settings. In Cyberpunk 2077, Intel Arc was able to maintain an average of 60 frames per second (fps), which is 1.15 times the performance of the RTX 3060, according to Intel’s graph. The other four titles: F1 2021, Control, Borderlands, and Fortnite, have no fps figures attached to them, but all have shown an improvement for the Intel Arc over Nvidia.

It’s hard to determine the actual value of these benchmarks, at least not before Intel releases the full specs of the rigs used for testing. Even though it’s good to take it with a grain of salt, the numbers so far speak for themselves — based on these tests, the upcoming Intel Arc A750 proves to be up to 17% faster than Nvidia’s RTX 3060. This is not even the flagship of the lineup, either, so we may be able to see better figures as Intel presents the A770.

Intel Arc Alchemist has had a rocky start, with multiple delays, a staggered release, and various benchmarks that did not go in its favor. It’s good to see Intel hasn’t given up on the product and it continues to try to drive up the hype. Intel Arc will make an appearance at LANfest in Colorado in September inside a gaming bus. Intel promises to share more about the cards soon, including the pricing and various technical details, so stay tuned.

