Intel Arc Alchemist laptop makes brief premature appearance

Zak Islam
By

An online retailer appears to have prematurely put a laptop equipped with Intel’s upcoming Arc Alchemist graphics card up for sale.

B&H Photo Video listed the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro on its website before realizing the error and pulling it. However, before it did so, images of the listing that were taken all but confirmed it will be one of the first products to ship with Intel’s discrete GPU, which will be introduced on March 30.

A product listing showing an Samsung Arc Alchemist-based laptop on a white background.
Image source: VideoCardz

As initially reported by VideoCardz, the Samsung 15.6-inch Galaxy Book 2 Pro will feature a 12th-generation Alder Lake processor, joined by an Arc Alchemist GPU. However, a specific model was not specified. That said, the board is expected to be based on either the A350M or A370M variations. As both of these units are built with the DG2-128EU GPU, it indicates the Arc GPU for the Samsung system will be an entry-level video card.

Other technical specifications for the laptop include 16GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory and 512GB of NVMe PCIe Gen4 storage. Its screen, meanwhile, is a 15.6-inch 1080p AMOLED display, while the machine’s weight comes in at an impressive 2.5 pounds. A price tag of $1,349 was also listed.

Although the exact Alder Lake CPU model was not mentioned, the website did confirm a clock speed of 2.1GHz. VideoCardz highlights how Intel’s Arc Alchemist GPUs will be interconnected with a 12th-gen Core Xe-LP GPU through Deep Link technology, which was outlined in an official description:

“Based on the Xe HPG architecture, the Intel Arc Graphics enhances performance for content creation and 3D games while including features such as ray tracing and artificial intelligence. With integrated Intel Deep Link technology, the dedicated GPU works in coordination with the CPU’s integrated graphics to boost the performance and power efficiency while performing demanding tasks such as video editing, livestreaming, and gaming.”

An early listing detailing a Samsung laptop equipped with an Intel Arc Alchemist GPU.
Image source: VideoCardz

We’ve known about Intel’s reentry into the video card market for a while, but the chipmaker will officially announce its GPU lineup for laptops on March 30.

It’s expected that mobile systems outfitted with Arc Alchemist units will go on sale soon after, which would provide an explanation behind certain retailers preparing their product listing pages in anticipation for the launch.

Elsewhere, the highly anticipated Arc desktop graphics cards are expected to launch later in the year.

Intel hopes to make its mark in the ultracompetitive GPU market by committing to ship 4 million Arc GPUs units during 2022.

