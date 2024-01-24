Intel has released a new graphics driver update for its Arc lineup of GPUs. It is the company’s first major update this year, primarily supporting new game titles like Enshrouded, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Tekken 8, and Palworld. As always, the new Game On drivers (31.0.101.5186) also ensure a substantial performance boost to many existing DirectX11 and DirectX12 games.
As per Intel, gamers can expect a massive increase of up to 268% average fps (frame per second) uplift in Just Cause 4 at 1080p with very high settings and about 160% average fps uplift in Just Cause 3 with similar settings. Popular titles like Tekken 8 (DX12) also witness up to 15% average fps uplift at 4K with ultra settings and up to 8% average fps uplift in The Last of Us Part 1 at 1080p with ultra settings.
Here’s the entire list of game performance improvements that one can expect if they are using an Intel Arc A-series GPU with the latest driver update:
- Albion Online (DX11) – Up to 11% average fps uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Anno 1800 (DX11) – Up to 33% average fps uplift at 1080p with Ultra High settings
- Apex Legends (DX11) – Up to 26% average fps uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (DX11) – Up to 13% average fps uplift at 1080p with Ultra High settings
- Black Desert Online (DX11) – Up to 18% average fps uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Elder Scrolls Online (DX11) – Up to 10% average fps uplift at 4K with Ultra settings
- Elex II (DX11) – Up to 101% average fps uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Humankind (DX11) – Up to 11% average fps uplift at 1080p with Fantastic settings
- Hunt: Showdown (DX11) – Up to 27% average fps uplift at 1080p with High settings
- Just Cause 3 (DX11) – Up to 160% average fps uplift at 1080p with Very High settings
- Just Cause 4 (DX11) – Up to 268% average fps uplift at 1080p with Very High settings
- New World (DX11) – Up to 13% average fps uplift at 1080p with Very High settings
- Returnal (DX12) – Up to 8% average fps uplift at 1080p with Epic settings
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm (DX11) – Up to 32% average fps uplift at 1080p with High settings
- Sons of the Forest (DX11) – Up to 15% average fps uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Space Engineers (DX11) – Up to 69% average fps uplift at 1080p with Extreme settings
- Star Citizen (DX11) – Up to 9% average fps uplift at 1080p with Very High settings
- Star Wars Squadrons (DX11) – Up to 6% average fps uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Stellaris (DX11) – Up to 5% average fps uplift at 1080p with High settings
- Tekken 8 (DX12) – Up to 15% average fps uplift at 4K with Ultra settings
- The Last of Us Part 1 (DX12) – Up to 8% average fps uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Warframe (DX11) – Up to 20% average fps uplift at 1080p with High settings
- Watch Dogs: Legion (DX11) – Up to 16% average fps uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- XCOM 2 (DX11) – Up to 4% average fps uplift at 1080p with Maximum settings
A new driver update (31.0.101.5234) is also being rolled out for Intel’s Arc mobile graphics integrated with the latest Intel Core Ultra CPUs. This update brings support for three games, including Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Tekken 8, and Palworld, as well as certain performance boosts in the following games:
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (DX12) – Up to 25% average fps uplift at 1080p with High settings
- Returnal (DX12) – Up to 6% average fps uplift at 1080p with Low settings
- The Last of Us Part 1 (DX12) – Up to 6% average fps uplift at 1080p with Very Low settings
This isn’t the first time Intel has impressed us with its efforts to improve the performance of its well-priced Arc series GPUs. In October, Intel released a major graphics driver update, which introduced double-digit gains in terms of performance, with Deus Ex: Human Revolution gaining a 119% uplift.
