 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Intel’s next Arc GPU sounds almost too good to be true in latest report

By
The Intel Arc B580 sitting among other graphics cards.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Upon launch, Intel’s Arc B580 turned out to be one of the best graphics cards for people on a tight budget. It offered an unprecedented 12GB of memory at a surprisingly low $250 price tag. However, a new leak tells us that Intel — or rather, one of its partners — might have another winner up its sleeve. But will it ever see the light of day?

The rumored MaxSun Intel Arc B580 iCraft 24GB surfaced in a regulatory listing in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). First spotted by Olrak29_ on X (Twitter), the GPU ups the memory capacity from 12GB to 24GB, which is the same as what Nvidia’s RTX 4090 sports. This does sound too good to be true, though, and the comparison is an unfair one, because even with 24GB VRAM, the $250 (or more) Arc B580 can’t hope to beat Nvidia’s $1,600 (definitely more) RTX 4090.

Recommended Videos

The GPU appears in two variants, both of the iCraft variety, which does indeed exist in MaxSun’s lineup. Rumors of an Arc GPU with 24GB of VRAM have been circulating for a while, but most attributed them to Intel’s upcoming workstation graphics card, dubbed the Arc Pro A60. This model, made for professionals, might very well sport 24GB VRAM, although it’s unclear which GPU die it would use.

Related

So, could two products potentially exist? Could Intel be working on a workstation Arc GPU with 24GB of VRAM, all the while its partners release a 24GB version of the flagship B580? It’s possible, but it’s hard to say just how likely it is.

While more VRAM is always a good thing, GPUs like the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB have taught us that without a robust memory interface, the GPU may not see much of a performance uplift outside of higher resolutions — which the B580 was definitely not made for. The Arc B580, if it came with 24GB, might retain the same memory bus, stifling its bandwidth and limiting performance. It’d still be nice for some use cases, but not a massive performance boost. Nvidia’s RTX 4090 would still have nothing to worry about.

Remember that EEC listings can mean something or nothing at all. Companies file them just in case sometimes, and many of these products are never released. Fortunately, we might not have to wait much longer to find out, as Intel is expected to mention its discrete graphics during Computex later this month.

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…

Editors’ Recommendations

Yet another disappointment about Intel’s next chips may be true
Intel Core i3-12100F box sitting in front of a gaming computer.

Intel’s successor for its existing 13th-gen Raptor Lake desktop processors is expected to launch later this year, and as far as the rumors go, it's not going to be a particularly exciting release.

It's already reportedly going to be a fairly minor upgrade -- but now, counter to previous reports, a new piece of information suggests that Intel will continue using the same quad-core configuration for its Core i3 SKUs under the 14th-gen Raptor Lake Refresh series.

Read more
Intel just gave your Arc GPU double the frames-per-second performance
Intel Arc A750M Limited Edition graphics card sits on a desk.

It’s no secret that Intel’s Arc graphics cards had a rough launch, with multiple delays and even cancellation rumors plaguing Intel’s efforts. But now the company finally has some good news: its latest drivers could more than double Arc performance in certain situations.

In a recent blog post, Intel explains that its latest driver (version v3959) can improve 99th percentile DirectX 9 frames per second (fps) by up to 2.3 times. Compared to the previous driver, average fps is increased by up to 1.8 times. Those are some major boosts if you play a lot of DirectX 9 games.

Read more
Arc GPU drivers are getting better, but Intel says it’s challenging
Intel head of Graphics Raja Koduri explains Arc driver troubles

Intel Arc A770 and A750 graphics cards will be available to order on October 12, but Intel admitted it’s still struggling with drivers for DirectX games. Raja Koduri, Intel’s head of Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group (AXG), discussed the challenges in a recent interview.

With reviews expected to start arriving today, the pressure is on Intel to either impress us with its recovery or rush to solve issues quickly. Intel has been creating graphics drivers for decades, but until this year, that has focused on integrated graphics built into the CPU, which come with much lower expectations. Koduri explained that the first generation of Arc GPUs was most difficult because programmers had to start with a completely new architecture. Pandemic challenges slowed development as well. Heading into the second generation it should be better.

Read more