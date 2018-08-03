Digital Trends
Computing

Intel backs the U.S. government’s new bill for advancing quantum science

Kevin Parrish
By
Intel

Intel said on Thursday, August 2, that it backs the National Quantum Initiative Act, a bipartisan bill to create a 10-year coordinated federal plan to advance quantum science research and ensure the nation’s leadership in this field. This bill aims to expand the number of researchers, educators, and students, create additional facilities and centers, stimulate research, and so on.

The U.S. Senate is reviewing its version of the bill this week (S.3143) following an approval of a version in the U.S. House of Representatives (H.R. 6227) in June. Both state that the President will establish a National Quantum Coordination Office that will conduct public outreach, oversee the coordination of the program, promote the activities related to the program, and more.

“As nations around the world race to lead in quantum information science, the U.S. will require collaboration of industry, academia and the federal government to keep pace,” Intel’s director of quantum hardware Jim Clarke said in a statement. “The National Quantum Initiative Act is a great step forward, and Intel applauds the bipartisan leadership in Congress on their progress.”

Intel is definitely no stranger to the quantum information science field. The company entered into a 10-year relationship with the Delft University of Technology and TNO, the Dutch Organization for Applied Research, in 2015. This relationship included a $50 million investment, “significant” engineering resources and dedicated technical support to advance quantum computing.

Intel also just introduced its “Tangle Lake” processor in January, a 3-inch-square test chip that contains 49 quantum bits (aka qubits), which are units of quantum information. A quantum bit is different than your standard bit in that it can be both a one and a zero at the same time. That means it can hold more information than the typical single-digit bit.

Just three months prior to introducing its Tangle Lake chip, Intel delivered a 17-qubit test chip to its quantum research partner QuTech. Thus, in that three-month timeframe, Intel generated a processor with more than double the qubit count. According to Intel, it’s an example of the fast progression Intel and QuTech are making towards a quantum computing system.

The Committee of Science, Space and Technology believes quantum information science is critical to the nation’s economy and national security, hence the new bill. It will create “new opportunities” in communications, cybersecurity, financial services, medicine, transportation, and so on. The committee also believes the nation needs to develop quantum communications technology first for “powerful decoding capabilities” and “completely secure networks.”

“Recognizing the promise of this groundbreaking technology, China and the European Union are investing billions of dollars in new research facilities and equipment,” the committee states. “China, in particular, has stated publicly its national goal of surpassing the U.S. in quantum computing during the next decade.”

The legislation will “encourage” companies that are investing in quantum computing to share their knowledge and resources to the government.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best laptops
Andromeda Mockup 2
Computing

Microsoft’s two-screen Andromeda may arrive in 2019 with Productivity Mode

A clue regarding Microsoft’s Andromeda device was discovered inside a Windows 10 driver, indicating that it will have a productivity mode. It’s used in a class – a set of attributes used to make a window – called MultiTaskMode.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
surface go vs ipad img 3399 jpg
Computing

Can Microsoft's new Surface Go steal the iPad's populist top spot?

When you pit the new Surface Go. vs iPad, which comes out ahead? Both are low-cost, high-quality, portable tablets that are designed to appeal to students and those looking for quick touchscreen computing. But which is best?
Posted By Jon Martindale
Microsoft Surface Go Review
Computing

Is it worth spending more for the Surface Pro, or is the Surface Go good enough?

The Surface Go versus Surface Pro -- which is better? While the higher price tag of one might make you think it's an easy choice, a deeper dive into what each offers makes it a closer race than you might assume.
Posted By Jon Martindale
apple file system
Mobile

Apple takes the title as first $1 trillion U.S. company

Apple is officially the first publicly traded United States company to be valued at $1 trillion. The news comes only a couple days after revealing its strong third-quarter earnings.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
google pixelbook review g logo
Computing

Chromebook users may soon get the Pixel phone’s best feature: Its camera app

Chrome OS users may soon be getting one of the best features from Google's Pixel phone. The Google Camera app may be making its way to Chrome OS in the future, bringing a better camera experience to Chromebook users.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti ARMOR 11G OC review
Computing

Pictures of a blank GeForce GTX 1180 card reveal connectors and memory slots

Pictures of the GeForce GTX 1180 graphics card have supposedly surfaced showcasing the card’s empty printed circuit board. Based on the logos, it’s a final design and likely a reference board used by Nvidia’s hardware partners.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
world of warcraft battle for azeroth pc performance guide wow feat
Computing

Think ‘World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth’ can play on any PC? Think again.

A new ‘World of Warcraft’ expansion is upon us, and an increase in system requirements has come with it. We tested the game to see how well it runs on modern hardware, and recommend settings you can tweak for smoother gameplay.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
how to change your gmail picture
Computing

Google will warn businesses if state-sponsored hackers target G Suite users

Google is booting email security for G Suite subscribers. A new feature will send an alert to administrators if Google detects that a phishing or malicious email was sent to a G Suite user as a result of a government-sponsored hack.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
MacBook Pro 15
Computing

Apple patents a trio of ideas to fix its MacBook keyboard

Could a giant Touch Bar that replaces the MacBook Pro's keyboard help fix Apple's woes when it comes to its keyboard failures? Apple hopes so, and one of its patents calls for a virtual keyboard on a dual-screen laptop.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Tesla Model 3
Computing

Tesla gives its self-driving cars a performance boost with custom chips

Tesla's A.I. chips for self-driving cars will be launched next year, providing its cars with an even more powerful computer. Elon Musk claims that the chips are an order of magnitude more powerful than the Nvidia hardware it replaces.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Andromeda Mockup 2
Computing

Microsoft’s latest patent application hints to ‘page flipping’ on Andromeda

A patent application describes a two-screen pocket-sized device that's likely tied to Microsoft's Andromeda project. It describes how the hinge can be used to locate specific sections of content displayed on the screens.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
malwarebytes laptop
Computing

How A.I. can defeat malware that doesn’t even exist yet

Cylance Smart Antivirus is a brand new consumer protection application that claims to only need its AI machine learning algorithm to protect you. Can ditching signatures really make for a safer future?
Posted By Jon Martindale
best laptops xps 13
Computing

What's the best laptop? We've reviewed a lot of them -- and this is our answer

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. The laptops we've chosen for our best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1060 AMP! Edition
Computing

Upgrade your gaming rig with our favorite graphics cards for every budget

If you're serious about games, a good graphics card is essential. There’s no one-size-fits-all option for graphics cards, but our recommendations can help you pick from the best graphics cards for your needs.
Posted By Jon Martindale