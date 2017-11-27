Benchmark spills the Intel Coffee Lake beans, including a Core i9 laptop CPU

The details of Intel’s remaining eighth-generation rollout are now a little clearer thanks to the diagnostics and benchmarking tool Aida64. The latest beta lists the names of eighth-generation processors that may possibly launch in early 2018, and even lists a Core i9 chip built for laptops. This branding was last used on Intel’s most recent “X-Series” high-dollar performance processors for desktops reaching up into an 18-core model with a $2,000 price tag.
Intel’s eighth-generation rollout began in the late summer with “U” processors for laptops. These chips are based on a refreshed seventh-generation “Kaby Lake” architecture, and were followed by Intel’s first desktop processors in late September based on its eighth-generation “Coffee Lake” design. The batch slated to arrive early next year appear to be a mixture of desktop and laptop processors using the Coffee Lake design.
First up to bat are mobile chips shoved under the Coffee Lake-H banner. The “H” designation used in Intel’s code name typically signifies high performance, thus you’ll see these processors in mobile workstations and high-dollar gaming laptops. The leaked list consists of the Core i5-8000H Series, the i7-8000H Series, and the Core i9-8000H Series. Here they are:
- Core i9-8950HK
- Core i7-8850H
- Core i7-8750H
- Core i5-8400H
- Core i5-8300H
But the list doesn’t stop there. Here are all the other unreleased eighth-generation “Coffee Lake” Intel processors revealed in the benchmark’s release notes:
|Celeron
|Pentium
Gold
|Core i3
|Core i5
|Core i7
|G4900
G4900T
G4920
G4930
G4930T
G4950
|G5400
G5400T
G5420
G5420T
G5500
G5500T
G5600
G5600T
G5620
|8000
8000T
8020
8020T
8100T
8120
8120T
8300T
8320
8320T
|8400B
8400T
8420
8420T
8500
8500B
8500T
8550
8650
8650K
|8670
8670T
8700B
8700T
The release notes also reveal processors that fall under Intel’s ninth-generation rollout slated for the back half of 2018. These could be based on a refresh of the current Coffee Lake design using 10nm+ process technology, or Intel’s true ninth-generation design dubbed as “Ice Lake.” They will likely not be a part of Intel’s “Cannon Lake” eighth-generation rollout slated for the end of 2017 that’s based on Intel’s first use of 10nm process technology.
|Core i3
|Core i5
|9000
9000T
9100
9100T
9300
9300T
|9400
9400T
9500
9600
9600K
To this date, Intel officially sells 10 eighth-generation processors spanning Core i7, Core i5, and Core i3 parts for desktop and mobile. To better understand all the suffixes in Intel’s processor naming, here’s a brief explanation for each:
B = ?
H = High performance
K = Unlocked
M = Mobile
Q = Quad-core
S = Mainstream performance
T = Lower speed, lower power requirement
U = Ultra-low power
X = Extreme performance
Y = Extreme low power
We won’t officially know Intel’s remaining Coffee Lake processor rollout until sometime after January, so everything listed above must be filed under rumor. Right now, the company is currently locked and loaded to deliver CPUs based on its 10nm Cannonlake architecture before the end of 2017, but we don’t expect to see the resulting products until just before the CES 2018 technology show at the beginning of January.