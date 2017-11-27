Benchmark spills the Intel Coffee Lake beans, including a Core i9 laptop CPU

The details of Intel’s remaining eighth-generation rollout are now a little clearer thanks to the diagnostics and benchmarking tool Aida64. The latest beta lists the names of eighth-generation processors that may possibly launch in early 2018, and even lists a Core i9 chip built for laptops. This branding was last used on Intel’s most recent “X-Series” high-dollar performance processors for desktops reaching up into an 18-core model with a $2,000 price tag.

Intel’s eighth-generation rollout began in the late summer with “U” processors for laptops. These chips are based on a refreshed seventh-generation “Kaby Lake” architecture, and were followed by Intel’s first desktop processors in late September based on its eighth-generation “Coffee Lake” design. The batch slated to arrive early next year appear to be a mixture of desktop and laptop processors using the Coffee Lake design.

First up to bat are mobile chips shoved under the Coffee Lake-H banner. The “H” designation used in Intel’s code name typically signifies high performance, thus you’ll see these processors in mobile workstations and high-dollar gaming laptops. The leaked list consists of the Core i5-8000H Series, the i7-8000H Series, and the Core i9-8000H Series. Here they are:

Core i9-8950HK

Core i7-8850H

Core i7-8750H

Core i5-8400H

Core i5-8300H

But the list doesn’t stop there. Here are all the other unreleased eighth-generation “Coffee Lake” Intel processors revealed in the benchmark’s release notes:

Celeron Pentium

Gold Core i3 Core i5 Core i7 G4900

G4900T

G4920

G4930

G4930T

G4950 G5400

G5400T

G5420

G5420T

G5500

G5500T

G5600

G5600T

G5620 8000

8000T

8020

8020T

8100T

8120

8120T

8300T

8320

8320T 8400B

8400T

8420

8420T

8500

8500B

8500T

8550

8650

8650K 8670

8670T

8700B

8700T

The release notes also reveal processors that fall under Intel’s ninth-generation rollout slated for the back half of 2018. These could be based on a refresh of the current Coffee Lake design using 10nm+ process technology, or Intel’s true ninth-generation design dubbed as “Ice Lake.” They will likely not be a part of Intel’s “Cannon Lake” eighth-generation rollout slated for the end of 2017 that’s based on Intel’s first use of 10nm process technology.

Core i3 Core i5 9000

9000T

9100

9100T

9300

9300T 9400

9400T

9500

9600

9600K

To this date, Intel officially sells 10 eighth-generation processors spanning Core i7, Core i5, and Core i3 parts for desktop and mobile. To better understand all the suffixes in Intel’s processor naming, here’s a brief explanation for each:

B = ?

H = High performance

K = Unlocked

M = Mobile

Q = Quad-core

S = Mainstream performance

T = Lower speed, lower power requirement

U = Ultra-low power

X = Extreme performance

Y = Extreme low power

We won’t officially know Intel’s remaining Coffee Lake processor rollout until sometime after January, so everything listed above must be filed under rumor. Right now, the company is currently locked and loaded to deliver CPUs based on its 10nm Cannonlake architecture before the end of 2017, but we don’t expect to see the resulting products until just before the CES 2018 technology show at the beginning of January.