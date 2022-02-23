  1. Computing

Intel Evo 3 now requires laptops to have better webcams

Jacob Roach
By

Intel is building on its Evo 3 specification, announced at CES 2022, with what it calls an intelligent collaboration experience. Devices that meet the new spec not only require what Intel announced in January, but also a suite of tools and experiences built specifically for remote workers.

The key parts of this collaboration experience are responsiveness, battery life, charging, and image quality. Intel tested 25 of the most common tasks that remote workers use — things like videoconferencing, working simultaneously on online documents, and presenting. These tasks had to respond immediately, and they had to still offer at least nine hours of battery life.

Intel Evo 3 spec list.

Nine hours of battery life doesn’t seem impressive; in fact, it’s the same number Intel reached for with the previous Evo spec. Intel says that the battery life has stayed the same, but the workload has changed. Essentially, Evo 3 laptops are getting the same battery life as Evo 2 laptops under more demanding conditions.

AMD is boasting up to 24 hours of battery life on its upcoming Ryzen 6000 processors, though we’re not sure where that number is coming from. Intel said its battery life estimates came out of typical use cases, with things like screen brightness and background apps accounted for. Intel said that Evo 3 designs could easily reach 24 hours of battery life under ideal conditions.

Outside of battery life, the updated spec includes fast charge that needs to supply four hours of battery life in 30 minutes, as well as instant (less than a second) wake from sleep. The new spec also calls for platform features like Wi-Fi 6E, as well as network features like a traffic analyzer.

The most important addition is a vide conferencing spec. Intel already beefed up webcams with Evo 3, but machines need to have software to support those webcams. A.I.-based noise suppression, better tone mapping, and image noise reduction are among the necessary features.

Intel hopes to expand the Evo 3 spec in the future. Additions down the line include a visual sensing controller that can wake when it detects you, as well as 5G. Intel says that more than 15 laptops with 5G will arrive this year.

Perhaps most exciting, Intel is looking into a multidevice experience. The idea is to share calls, messages, photos, and almost everything else between your phone, laptop, and desktop. Apple has offered something similar for years, as have brands like Samsung. Intel hopes to unify those previous efforts with a brand -agnostic tool.

Editors' Recommendations

Intel claims new 12th-gen laptop chips outclass the M1 Pro

Intel shows off 12th Gen Mobile processors for laptops.

Best Amazon Echo deals for February 2022

How to connect a Surface Pro 8 to a monitor

Surface Pro 8 front view showing display and keyboard.

Best Microsoft Surface Pro deals for February 2022

The best Chromebook cases and covers for 2022

The DOMISO 10.1 Inch Waterproof Laptop Sleeve.

Activision denies report about Call of Duty 2023 delay

Call of Duty character firing a gun at a tank.

Windows 11 SE vs. Chromebook: The differences and more

Surface Laptop SE

What to do if your Samsung tablet is not charging

A closer look at S pen attached to the back of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8.

Best Ring Video Doorbell deals for February 2022

amazon deals ring video doorbells security cameras with echo dot doorbell pro

Intel is back to dominating AMD in the DIY CPU wars

An Intel Alder Lake Core i5-12600K CPU and its packaging.

HPE seamlessly blends private 5G and Wi-Fi networks

Man using smartphone while standing on balcony overlooking nighttime city skyline.

Best iPhone deals and sales for February 2022

best iphone deals 2019

Best vacuum cleaner deals for February 2022

best cheap vacuum deals eureka blaze 3 in 1 stick