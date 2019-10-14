Intel’s struggles with 10nm have been well-documented over the years, and recent reports don’t indicate the situation is improving. German site Hardwareluxx reports that Intel may skip using its 10nm process node for desktop-bound CPUs and shoot for 7nm chips instead, targeting a 2022 release.

The tip stems from trustworthy insiders claiming Intel can’t meet the mass market’s demand for 10nm desktop processors. This should all be categorized as a rumor through and through, but AMD has already moved to 7nm this year with Ryzen 3.

Intel’s current desktop parts are based on its latest 14nm++ process technology, meaning we’ll have to wait almost two years to see the benefits of a smaller process node.

According to a supposed leaked roadmap, the 9th-gen Coffee Lake-S Refresh window ends during the third quarter of Intel’s corporate year for 2020. Intel’s 10th-gen Comet Lake-S then stretches from the second quarter of 2020 to the second quarter of 2021 (corporate year), while Rocket Lake-S begins in the second quarter of 2021. Both Comet Lake-S and Rocket Lake-S are said to be based on Intel’s 14nm process.

Comet Lake-S could have up to 10 cores and 20 threads requiring a TDP of 35 to 125 watts. It will support DDR4 memory, Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Gen 2 (10Gbps), 4K content and HDR, PCIe 3.0, Intel Optane, and more.

Little is known about the Rocket Lake-S family, though it will supposedly offer up to 10 cores as well. Speculation hints to Intel porting newer core technology to the Rocket Lake platform for increased performance.

Finally, following Rocket Lake-S will be the 7nm Meteor Lake-S, the first desktop chip to use a new process node since Intel launched its Broadwell platform in 2015. This platform may be powered by Intel’s Ocean Cove core design currently in development, but it won’t be available until 2022. This gives Intel considerably more time to refine the process, but leaves AMD with a large lead in the high-end desktop space in the meantime.

It should be noted that Intel’s Ice Lake family for laptops already offers 10nm chips. These 10th-gen chips are shipping on devices available now, such as the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 and Razer Blade Stealth. These new chips benefited from the inclusion of the new Iris Plus integrated graphics, which doubled the graphics performance over previous generations.

