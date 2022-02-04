  1. Computing
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Intel claims nearly half of its GPU bugs were caused by AMD

Monica J. White
By

Intel has just released a new 2021 product security report detailing the number of bugs that were found in its hardware during the course of last year. The report touches on both Intel processors and graphics cards.

According to Intel, it has encountered around 50% fewer bugs than AMD, and nearly half of its GPU vulnerabilities come from AMD components.

A chart comparing the number of Intel and AMD bugs found in 2021.
Image source: Intel

Intel’s report is comprehensive and talks about not just the raw numbers of discovered bugs, but also how they were discovered and categorized, as well as the sources of some of the vulnerabilities. Although the report is packed full of information, it’s important to view it with some skepticism as it comes from Intel itself. Other sources may be able to supply it with additional insights.

Intel says that a total of 16 processor security flaws were found in 2021. Six of these were found by external researchers as part of Intel’s bug bounty program and 10 were discovered by Intel itself. This puts it in a better position than AMD processors, which encountered 31 bugs over the course of the year, or about 50% more than Intel.

Things are looking a bit worse when it comes to Intel GPUs. Of course, most of these are integrated graphics — aside from Intel Xe DG1 graphics, Intel hasn’t had any other discrete graphics cards in 2022. This will change with the upcoming release of Intel Arc Alchemist.

In the GPU section, Intel reports a total of 51 vulnerabilities, of which 15 were found internally and 36 were discovered thanks to Intel’s bounty initiative. AMD had only had 27 reported graphics bugs in 2021, so in theory, that puts AMD ahead of Intel by a large margin. However, Intel claims that the majority of its graphics bugs actually come from AMD chips.

Out of the 51 bugs found within Intel graphics, the company claims that 23 were caused by AMD components, namely the Radeon RX Vega M graphics chip found within some Intel Kaby Lake-G processors. As reported by Tom’s Hardware, these chips — which paired Intel’s 8th-generation CPU with integrated AMD graphics — were found in some laptops, such as the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1, or in the Hades Canyon NUC. The vulnerabilities found within the AMD graphics still have to classify as Intel bugs due to being part of Intel’s own chip, but they seem to not have been caused directly by Intel hardware.

Charts show the number of Intel bugs found in 2021.
Image source: Intel

Intel has also reported that its own research accounts for 50% of the discovered vulnerabilities, while 43% were caught by external researchers through the bounty program and 7% were found from organizations and projects that cannot benefit from Intel’s bug hunting project. The company reports a year-over-year increase in the number of vulnerabilities discovered through its own efforts, be it through the bounty program or Intel’s research. Many companies offer bounties to hackers who find vulnerabilities within their software — as an example, Apple has recently paid a student $100,500 for hacking a Mac.

The company seems eager to continue expanding the bug bounty initiative, as it has just announced Project Circuit Breaker which is essentially a major extension of the already existing program. As part of this initiative, Intel will invite researchers to hacking events in order to find vulnerabilities. It also plans to provide them with early access to its software and hardware.

Editors' Recommendations

Grand Theft Auto 6’s development officially ‘well underway’

Michael from Grand Theft Auto V.

Samsung Galaxy S22: Everything we know so far

Galaxy S22 Ultra leaked render.

The best horror movies on Hulu right now (February 2022)

Camille Sullivan in Hunter Hunter.

This MacOS Trojan stealthily lifts your data, says Microsoft

The screen of the 2021 MacBook Pro.

AMD’s RTX 3090 Ti killer could launch earlier than expected

An AMD RX 6000 graphics card with the Radeon branding.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is just as weird as you’re expecting

An empty city in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Dying Light 2’s marketing sold the worst thing about it

Frank handing the player a beer in Dying Light 2.

The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more

Will Arnett and Kumail Nanjiani look intently at a crime scene in Netflix series Murderville.

Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO, and more

Bradley Cooper navigates a carnival funhouse in Nightmare Alley.

Which Fitbit device is best for you in 2022?

best cyber monday fitbit deals 2019 inspire

How to watch Elon Musk’s first Starship update since 2019

watch spacex land next gen starship rocket for first time sn10 high altitude flight test edit

Watch astronauts perform a ‘space dance’ to mark 300 days in orbit

The International Space Station’s solar arrays provide power for the orbiting laboratory. NASA will install a total of six new roll out solar arrays in front of the existing arrays at 1A, 2B, 3A, 3B, 4A, and 4B to augment the power. During the Aug. 24 spacewalk, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and astronaut Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency will install the modification kit on the 4A power channel, where the next new roll out solar array will be installed in 2022.

Netflix teases Knives Out 2 and the rest of its 2022 films

The cast of Knives Out 2.