You can grab a Keychron mechanical keyboard for $85 with this deal

There’s no beating the haptic experience that a mechanical keyboard offers. Whether you’re plugging away at a debut novel, movie script, or scholastic essay, typing these docs out on hardware like the Keychron Q3 QMK/VIA Mechanical Keyboard is ergonomic for your hands and fingers. This type of keyboard is also comfortable to use for long periods of time, and comes with plenty of customization options. And while we were looking for desktop computer deals, we came across this exciting Keychron promo:

For a limited time, you’ll be able to nab the Keychron Q3 through Woot for only $85. At full price, this model normally goes for $205. 

Why you should buy the Keychron Q3

It’s one thing to own and operate a mechanical keyboard, but when you’re using a Keychron product, you’re opening up a world of customizable possibilities. In the case of the Q3, you’ll be working with an 87-key tenkeyless layout (no numeric pad) and three key styles: Red (linear behavior, quiet sound), Blue (clicky behavior, clicky sound), and Brown (tactile behavior, gentle sound). It’s just a matter of picking and choosing the keys that feel the best to you. 

Speaking of comfort: the Q3’s aluminum CNC chassis and double-gasket design go a long way toward delighting your digits. Keychron was also kind enough to incorporate silicone padding between the top and bottom shells to temper the Q3’s typing noise. We were pleased to learn that you’ll be able to add third-party stabilizers too. Perhaps the best feature is the QMK and VIA support though. 

Not only can you customize the keymap to your heart’s content with the Q3, but the fact that Keychron uses open-source firmware means you’ll be able to dream up whatever key-based shortcuts and lighting effects your brain can conjure. The Q3 is also compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems.

This Woot promo won’t last forever, so now is always the best time to buy! Save $120 on the Keychron Q3 QMK/VIA Mechanical Keyboard when you order through Woot. Be sure to check out some of the leftover Prime Day Woot deals in our library. We have a solid list of Amazon deals for you to check out too.

