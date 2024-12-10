 Skip to main content
Who needs iCloud with this cloud storage service 1TB lifetime subscription

TL;DR: Keep all your files in one place with a 1TB Koofr Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription, only $110, normally $810, until December 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT. 

There’s no shortage of cloud storage options. The problem is finding one that has enough space for all your files and the security to keep them safe without costing more than a nice external hard drive. 

Most cloud services require a monthly or yearly subscription. It sounds cheap, but it’s expensive if you plan on maintaining your cloud storage for a long time. If you want a more sustainable option, check out Koofr. A Koofr Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription gives you 1TB of file space, and the price just dropped for Cyber Week. For a little while longer, it’s only $109.97 instead of $810. 

Why Koofr?

What sets Koofr apart from the crowd is that it can actually connect to your other existing cloud accounts like Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive. This integration centralizes all your files into one easy-to-manage location, saving you time and hassle when searching for documents across different platforms.

That puts a lot of files into one place, but Koofr’s Duplicate Finder tool helps you avoid storing the same files multiple times, freeing up valuable space and keeping everything neatly organized. If you’re someone who frequently renames files or wants to customize the appearance of links, Koofr makes these tasks easier with its advanced file management options, too. 

Nobody knows what’s in your cloud storage unless you want them to. Your files are encrypted both during transfer and while they’re stored, so your data is always safe. Even Koofr doesn’t track your cloud storage use. Other cloud storage providers cannot say the same. 

Instead of paying monthly for cloud storage, Koofr works on a lifetime model. You make a one-time payment, and then you never have to worry about where your files will go. No headache, and no new bill to pay every month. 

Cyber Week is almost over. Don’t miss your chance to get a Koofr 1TB cloud storage subscription for $110. 

Sale ends December 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

