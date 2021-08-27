After photos of an initial Surface Duo 2 prototype leaked online, another fresh benchmark leak has revealed some alleged specifications of the device, suggesting that internal testing is being done and the next-generation Microsoft dual-screen foldable could be coming as soon as this October.

The leak doesn’t really provide anything that we didn’t already know, but it does fall in line with previous rumors. The benchmarks in the leak suggest that Microsoft could include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and a total of 8GB of RAM on the Duo 2. It also reveals that the phone is powered by Android 11, and has an Adreno 660 GPU inside for gaming and other intensive tasks. Of course, it’s best to take these details with some skepticism, as benchmark results can easily be faked.

Looking beyond just the specs, if the Geekbench results are indeed true, there could be some decent performance improvements between the original Surface Duo and the Duo 2. The original Duo picked up a 735 single-core score and a 2,678 multi-core score. Based o these leaked benchmarks, the Surface Duo 2 jumps up to a 1,091 single-core score and a 3,519 multi-core score. The difference in performance is mainly thanks to the newer Qualcomm processor.

We’ve been keeping up with Surface Duo 2 rumors, and it’s looking more than likely that the device could be coming soon — especially given the recent “flash sales” of the original Duo. The new device is highly anticipated, as it addresses concerns from the first generation by introducing a three-camera setup on the rear. It’s also rumored that the Duo 2 could bring a new back variant, changes to the USB-C port, afingerprint reader, 5G support, and even support for NFC.

An October announcement and holiday 2021 launch for the Surface Duo 2 would be highly likely. Microsoft is set to launch Windows 11 this holiday season and it would benefit from new flagship PCs and also a Surface event to showcase the features of the operating system.

Alongside a potential Surface Pro 8 and the rumored redesigned Surface Book 4, this Surface Duo 2 would be a nice addition to the 2021 Surface lineup. There’s even a chance of a Surface Go 3, which also was recently spotted in benchmark listings.

Editors' Recommendations