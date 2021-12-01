A fresh leak reveals not only an updated 2022 Asus gaming laptop, but also the previously unannounced components from AMD and Nvidia that will power the next generation of PC gaming on laptops.

This leak comes courtesy of My Laptop Guide, which seems to have found the listing on the official Bluetooth website. It features the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650, which will apparently be offered in at least three different configurations.

The top-end configuration features an AMD Ryzen 6900HX CPU and an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU. Both components are rumored to represent the upcoming high-end laptop options that will be available in 2022 from AMD and Nvidia.

The upcoming AMD 6900HX is part of the “Rembrandt” Zen 3+ series built on a 6nm process node. It tops out at eight cores and 16 threads and also includes an RDNA 2 integrated GPU.

The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti it’s paired with will reportedly be offered in both the standard full-power model and the lower-power “Max-Q” variant. Although Nvidia released a desktop RTX 3080 Ti in 2021, this laptop part would be a new addition if these reports turn out to be true.

Oh, but the fun doesn’t stop there. It seems you’ll be able to top off the laptop with up to 48GB of DDR5-4800 and up to 8TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe storage. This would make it the first AMD-powered laptop to use DDR5, and they should compete nicely with Intel’s upcoming Alder Lake offerings.

The only downer in the otherwise superb spec sheet is the presence of a 16-inch, 1080p screen. However, it makes up for it by having a 300Hz refresh rate. Perhaps Asus will add a 4K option like it did with the Zephyrus Duo 15 SE.

The ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 was one of the best gaming laptops we reviewed last year. We praised it for having excellent performance, a gorgeous 4K screen, and a truly unique and functional secondary screen. This new ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 looks like it will be quite the successor and continue the innovation from the previous machine. There’s no word when Asus will officially announce this laptop, but with CES 2022 just around a month away, we’re bound to see more of it soon.

Editors' Recommendations