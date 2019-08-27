Previous Next 1 of 4

Ahead of the IFA trade show in Berlin, Lenovo is revealing a refreshed lineup of ThinkPad devices. While the design of the new ThinkPad X1, Carbon, Yoga, T490, and X390 remain unchanged, all models are receiving an under the hood performance upgrade to Intel’s latest 10th-generation Comet Lake processors. The new Yoga L13 and L13 Yoga devices, meanwhile, see slight design upgrades with slimmer bezels and new security features as standard. Optimized battery life and enhanced connectivity are also other improvements across all new models.

X-Series Laptops

ThinkPad X1 Carbon

Previous Next 1 of 8

Leading the refreshed Lenovo lineup is the 7th-generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon. Starting at $1,479, the new flagship clamshell laptop is expected to be available in September. Similar to predecessors, it is 14.9mm thin and weighs in at 2.4 pounds.

New on this generation is a brighter 400-nit FHD display — slightly moving it visually closer to the configuration with the 500-nit 4K panel. Under the hood, meanwhile, Lenovo is allowing for configurations up to a 6-core 10th-Gen Intel Core processor. That promises an uptick in battery life to 18.5 hours under general productivity uses. Other features include new support for Wi-Fi 6 Gig + standard, rapid charge technology, a Dolby Atmos speaker system, and four far-field microphones.

ThinkPad X1 Yoga

Previous Next 1 of 20

If you need something more portable than the X1 Carbon, there is the refreshed 4th-generation ThinkPad X1 Yoga convertible. Starting at $1,609, it is also expected to be available in September.

Compared to the previous generation, this new model is picking up support for all of Lenovo’s docking solutions, like the ThinkPad Mechanical Dock. It weighs in at 2.9 pounds and is less than 15.5mm thin. Lenovo is calling it “smaller, thinner, and lighter than ever.”

With options for up to a 6-core 10th-Gen Intel Core processor, battery life is also getting bumped to 18.3 hours for productivity. Other features like the Dolby Atmos Speaker system, far-field mics, support for LTE-A, and the integrated ThinkPad Pen Pro remain unchanged between generations.

ThinkPad T490

Previous Next 1 of 7

Third, on the list of refreshed models is the ThinkPad T490. Priced at $1,609, it is set for availability in October. In addition to a new option for a 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, new features onboard include an option for brighter 400 nit FHD display. Battery life is promised at 15 hours, and the laptop still features two up-firing speakers, dual far-field microphones. Connectivity has improved, however, now sporting support for the newer Wi-Fi 6 Gig + standard.

ThinkPad X390

Previous Next 1 of 9

The last of the new ThinkPad models is the X390. Available in October 2019 and starting at $1,129, this ThinkPad picks up options for the same the 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor as the T490. Not much has changed with this model, asides from the improved promised battery life of up to 16.8 hours for general productivity. You’ll also find a new, brighter option for a 400-nit FHD display, as well as the familiar dual far-field microphones, and down-firing speakers. There’s also an option that features support for Global LTE-A Wireless WAN.

L Series laptops

In addition to upgrades to the X-series laptops, Lenovo is also introducing the ThinkPad L13 and L13 Yoga. The L13 is a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the L930, and the L13 Yoga is the convertible 2-in-1 version of the new device. Compared to previous generations, all two devices feature a smaller footprint and slimmer bezels, catching up Dell’s new Inspiron lineup.

Under the hood, both the L13 and L13 Yoga will feature options for up to 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 processors. They’ll also share a variety of display options, including a 300 nit FHD IPS touch display. Other similarities between the two devices include Dolby Premium Audio, as well as support for Wi-Fi 6 Gig + standard.

The similarities end there, though. Lenovo quotes 14 hours of battery on the standard L13, and roughly 12 hours on the L13 Yoga. You can expect the L13 Yoga to be released in October, starting at $919. The standard L13, meanwhile, will launch that same month starting at $749.

Editors' Recommendations