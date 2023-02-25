Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Shoppers searching for cheap monitor deals should turn their attention towards B&H’s offer for the 22-inch Lenovo D22e-20 monitor — one of the platform’s top sellers with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. It’s on sale for just $75, after a 50% discount on the monitor’s original price of $150, but given its popularity, there’s a huge change that stocks will run out quickly. You’ll have to finalize your purchase before that happens.

The Lenovo D22e-20 monitor features a 22-inch screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution and support for 16.7 million colors. This makes it ideal for both work-from-home employees and students, as the projects that you’ll be working on will appear sharp and colorful. The monitor also features a 75Hz refresh rate, which is how often the images on the screen are updated, and a 4ms response time, which is how quickly it shows image transitions, as explained in our computer monitor buying guide. Combined with AMD’s FreeSync, you’ll see nothing but smooth graphics, with minimal tearing and stuttering, if any at all. The monitor also offers HDMI and VGA inputs, which should make it compatible with most computer systems.

You have the option of adjusting the Lenovo D22e-20 monitor into the perfect position with its 22-degree adjustable tilt, or you can choose to mount it to a wall with its VESA mounting pattern at the back. The very narrow bezels on three sides of the display reduce distractions and maximize screen real estate, while TUV Rheinland’s low blue light and flicker-free technology will help in reducing eye fatigue that often builds up after several hours of usage.

The 22-inch Lenovo D22e-20 monitor already provides amazing value with its sticker price of $150, so it’s a no-brainer of a purchase with B&H’s 50% discount that makes it even more affordable at just $75. We don’t expect stocks to last long though, and once they’re gone, we’re not sure when this offer will return. If you need a new monitor but you’re on a tight budget, it will be tough to find a better option than the 22-inch Lenovo D22e-20 monitor.

