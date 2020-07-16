  1. Computing

You can now buy the Lenovo Flex 5G, the first 5G laptop

By

The lockdowns haven’t helped the slow rollout of 5G, but new products keep launching that support the faster wireless connectivity. It’s coming in a number of machines over the next several months, but Lenovo has beaten everyone else to the punch with the Flex 5G that goes on sale today — and which is also the first laptop to ship with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx chipset.

The Flex 5G is a Windows on ARM 2-in-1 that will come equipped with 8GB of LPDDR4X-1866 RAM, 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage, and a 14-inch 400-nit Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) touch display.

All of this fits into a package that’s 0.58 inches thin and weighs just 2.9 pounds thanks to a mix of aluminum and lightweight magnesium.

Battery life should be a strength, thanks to the power-sipping features of the Snapdragon 8cx — which consumes 60% less energy than Qualcomm’s previous generation chipset — and a 60 watt-hour battery.

As a 2-in-1, the Flex 5G will also enjoy Dolby Atmos sound. Windows 10 Hello password-less login will be provided by an infrared camera located below an inverted notch and facial recognition. Connectivity will include two USB-C 3.2 Gen ports, an audio jack, and a Nano SIM Card slot.

Qualcomm’s x55 5G modem powers the laptop’s connectivity, using millimeter wave (mmWave) technology that can exploit larger bandwidth frequencies. The x55 can also make use of the more usual sub-6GHz frequencies as well as drop-down to multi-gigabit 4G LTE when 5G is unavailable. The Flex 5G uses new patented antenna technology to fit into the thin chassis and support both mmWave and sub-6GHz.

For now, the Flex 5G is available in the U.S., with 5G connectivity provided via Verizon’s network that promises always-connected speeds reaching 10 times as fast as 4G technology — specifically, up to a 2GB per second download speed. Later in 2020, the Flex 5G (also known as the Yoga 5G in some markets) will roll out to the U.K., Switzerland, and China.

The initial configuration will be available from Verizon at $1,399 or $58 a month using Verizon’s zero-interest Device Payment Plan. A one-year Microsoft 365 Personal subscription is also included.

Editors' Recommendations

Vivo’s X50 Pro has a gimbal for super-steady video, and it really works

vivo x50 pro hands on review

These are the best Samsung Galaxy deals for July 2020

six months galaxy fold good news z flip closed screen on

Leak reveals the upcoming ThinkPad X1 Nano, a next-generation 5G laptop

thinkpad x1 carbon gen 7 review 6

Best Buy discounts Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab S6

samsung galaxy tab s6 news 16

Thunderbolt 4: Everything you need to know about Intel’s new standard

Dell XPS 13 2019 review (9380)

A new MacBook Air with Apple’s own chips may be coming later this year

apple macbook air pro deals amazon summer sale 2020 09 2 720x720

The best AMD Ryzen 4000 laptops

What is RAM?

Save $200 on the fantastic Alienware Aurora R8 gaming PC

What is a hard drive?

Hurry! Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop on sale for only $900

apple macbook pro dell xps 13 microsoft surface x deals amazon best buy fathers day sale 2020 01 3 768x479 c

The best VoIP services for 2020

Surface Laptop 2 Review

These are the best cheap GPU deals for July 2020

razer core v2 x ext gpu openl

Apple warns that MacBook screens may crack if closed with a camera cover

Chrome updates will have a ‘dramatic impact’ on MacOS performance