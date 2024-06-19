 Skip to main content
Best Buy cut the price of this Lenovo IdeaPad to just $140

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 laptop with the Windows 11 interface on the display.
One of the most trusted names in the world of PCs is getting the sales treatment at Best Buy this week. The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is an excellent entry-level laptop that normally sells for $250, but you’ll be able to grab it for just $140 while this promo lasts. Sometimes we just need a laptop for the basics; and be it web browsing, word processing, checking emails, or watching Netflix, the Lenovo IdeaPad can tackle it all.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad laptop

The IdeaPad runs on Windows 11 and is powered by an Intel Celeron CPU with integrated Intel UHD Graphics. From basic Microsoft 365 tools like Word and Excel, to in-depth photo editing sessions with PhotoShop, you should have no issues with performance. Ideally, you’ll keep your HD videos capped at 1080p, but if you’re streaming something in 4K, the IdeaPad will simply downscale the picture. 

As far as storage goes, you’ll have 128GB to work with, along with 4GB of RAM. If you’ve perused any of other laptop deals, you’ll know that other PCs usually offer double the digits for both forms of bytes. Do keep in mind that the IdeaPad is considered a budget-friendly laptop. This isn’t to say your new PC is cheap in any way (other than its price), but if you’re looking for extra storage or stronger RAM numbers, you may want to check out some other Lenovo laptop deals. 

That being said, there’s still plenty to love about the IdeaPad 1. On top of its built-in HDMI output and multi-format card reader, you’ll have your choice of two USB-A ports, one USB-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The 14-inch screen gives you plenty of real estate to work with, and the built-in webcam delivers clear and colorful HD footage. Chat with colleagues and family members without having to worry about lackluster live views.

Best Buy deals are big on discounts, and this Lenovo markdown is no exception. While this promo lasts, save $110 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 1, but don’t wait too long!

