Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i review: a budget laptop that’s worth it?

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i MSRP $680.00 Score Details “The IdeaPad Flex 5i falls just short of offering a compelling package for the price.” Pros Solid build

Decent keyboard and touchpad

Good IPS display

Attractive sale price Cons Poor battery life

Inferior performance

Too expensive at list

Table of Contents Table of Contents Specs and configuration Design Keyboard and touchpad Connectivity and webcam Performance Battery life Display A budget laptop that’s a little hard to rate

There are many great laptops that are priced between $600 and $1,000, and even some that have made our list of the best laptops. But if you’re on a really tight budget, a budget laptop that’s closer to $500 can be a lot more palatable. Lenovo’s IdeaPad Flex 5i hits the $500 mark on sale, making it an interesting option for anyone who’s strapped for cash.

All budget machines cut corners somewhere, and with the IdeaPad Flex 5i, that’s in the chipset that powers it. The display, though, is surprisingly good, making the laptop a decent option if you don’t need tons of power. The wildcard, though, is battery life, and that’s where the IdeaPad Flex 5i suffers the most.

Specs and configuration

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Dimensions 12.32 x 8.85 x 0.70 inches Weight 3.42 pounds Display 14.0-inch 16:10 FHD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, 60Hz CPU Intel Core i5-1235U GPU Intel Iris Xe Memory 8GB Storage 256GB

512GB SSD Ports 1 x USB-C with Thunderbolt 4

2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1

1 x HDMI 1.4b

1 x SD card reader

1 x 3.5mm audio jack Camera 1080p Wireless Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 Battery 52.5 watt-hour Operating system Windows 11 Price $680+

There are two configurations of the IdeaPad Flex 5i, both of which are available at Best Buy. Right now, you can buy the entry-level configuration with an Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 14-inch FHD+ IPS display for $500. That’s on sale from a list price of $680. The other configuration, which isn’t available right now, is $550 list for just 256GB of storage.

What this means is that, right now, the entry-level model is attractively priced at $500. The problem is, it’s not alone at that kind of price. I can point at just the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED, which tops our list of the best budget laptops, as a better alternative. You can buy it today at $564 with a spectacular OLED display, a fast AMD chipset, and great battery life.

Design

The IdeaPad Flex 5i is made of plastic (with glass fiber), something that’s increasingly unusual lately. Or, at least, you’ll only find it in the least expensive laptops where at one point you could spend $1,000 and still not get an all-metal laptop. In this one, it’s just fine, without any flexing in the bottom chassis or keyboard deck and just a little bending in the lid.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1, which is a couple of hundred dollars more expensive, it’s a mix of metal and plastic but it wasn’t meaningfully more robust. Of course, if you spend a lot more, you can get a laptop that has no bending or flexing whatsoever, but there’s nothing wrong with Lenovo’s effort at these prices. And the Zenbook 14 OLED is equally as well-made and just a little more expensive.

For a 360-degree convertible 2-in-1, the IdeaPad Flex 5i has reasonably small bezels, particularly in the bottom chin. So, it’s not overly large in width and depth. It’s a little chunky, though, at 0.70 inches thick, which is a little more than most laptops I’ve reviewed lately. And it’s heavy at 3.42 pounds, which is a little surprising given the plastic construction.

As a 360-degree convertible, the weight and thickness matter more, because the IdeaPad Flex 5i is meant to be used as a tablet along with clamshell, tent, and media modes. It’s entirely possible to use it with the optional active pen for writing and drawing on the display, but you’ll need to prop it up.

Aesthetically, the IdeaPad Flex 5i is minimalist but attractive enough. It’s a simple all-gray colorway with only a couple of chrome logo badges. The lines are simple and the laptop doesn’t stand out, but that’s fine. You can get better-looking laptops if you spend a lot more money, but that’s likely to be a good enough reason to do so.

Keyboard and touchpad

The keyboard is Lenovo’s usual version with large, sculpted keycaps and lots of key spacing. The switches are reasonably snappy and have a precise bottoming action. It’s not the best I’ve used, such as Apple’s Magic Keyboard or those used in HP’s OmniBook lineup, but it’s more than good enough. I had no problem typing this review, which is enough to demonstrate its comfort.

The touchpad is OK. It’s mechanical, which is unsurprising for a budget laptop. The button clicks are a bit loud and harsh, and it could be a little bigger. But it’s fine. The display is pen- and touch-enabled, and weirdly I did have more problems with using touch than is typical. Some touches didn’t register, which is unusual. The active pen is optional, so I couldn’t test that.

Connectivity and webcam

Connectivity is good, with a mix of modern and legacy ports. There’s just one USB-C port (with Thunderbolt 4), but the power supply is proprietary so you don’t have to use a USB-C port for charging. Wireless connectivity is two generations behind, though, so that’s a distinct limitation.

The webcam meets the 1080p resolution that’s become standard. Notably, there’s no neural processing unit (NPU), so there’s no efficient on-device support for AI. There’s also no infrared camera for Windows 11 Hello facial recognition, but the fingerprint reader on the palm rest works well.

Performance

I haven’t reviewed a laptop in quite some time with a 12th-gen Intel CPU. It’s not unusual that a budget laptop will use an older chipset, and here we have the Core i5-1235U that’s not only two generations behind Intel’s latest Lunar Lake but also a very old-school design. It’s a 9-watt chip and so should be fairly efficient, but as we see below that’s not the case.

With 10 cores (two Performance and eight Efficient) and 12 threads, it’s not a high-performance chip. That’s particularly true given that we’re talking about older cores here. And we can see it in our benchmarks, where the IdeaPad Flex 5i is a lot slower than modern chipsets. That includes the Core Ultra 7 258V, a Core Ultra Series 2 chipset that’s meant to be this generation’s low-power parts. This is one area where the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED isn’t an improvement.

It’s not that the IdeaPad Flex 5i can’t get any work done. It can, particularly typical tasks like web browsing, productivity apps, and media consumption. But it’s not going to feel very fast. And its graphics performance is just really bad.

Handbrake

(seconds) Geekbench 6

(single/multi) 3DMark

Wild Life Extreme Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i

(Core i5-1235U / Intel Iris Xe) 139 2228 / 8287 2971 Asus Zenbook 14 OLED

(Ryzen 5 7530U / Radeon graphics)

121 1488 / 8207 N/A Acer Swift Go 14 AI

(Snapdragon X Plus / Adreno) N/A 2413 / 11388 3231 Acer Swift 14 AI

(Core Ultra 7 258V / Intel Arc 140V) 92 2755 / 11138 5294 HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14

(Core Ultra 7 258V / Intel Arc 140V) 99 2483 / 10725 7573 HP Spectre x360 14

(Core Ultra 7 155H / Intel Arc) 83 2176 / 11980 N/A Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition

(Core Ultra 7 258V / Intel Arc 140V) 88 2485 / 10569 5217 Asus Zenbook S 14

(Core Ultra 7 258V / Intel Arc 140V) N/A 2738 / 10734 7514 HP OmniBook X

(Snapdragon X Elite / Adreno) N/A 2377 / 13490 6165 MacBook Air

(M3) 109 3102 / 12078 8098

Battery life

I posted a table with contemporary battery life results to highlight the dramatic difference between today’s Windows chipsets and past versions. The IdeaPad Flex 5i has a relatively small battery at 52.5 watt-hours, where many 14-inch laptops are at least 60 watt-hours. But it also has a reasonably low-power FHD+ IPS display. So, those two factors balance out somewhat against the laptops I’ve reviewed lately with larger batteries but more power-hungry OLED displays.

But it really doesn’t matter. As you can see, the IdeaPad Flex 5i has terrible battery life. It’s unlikely to make it to lunchtime even when running a lightweight workflow. If you’re using it to get real work done, you might get a couple of hours. I haven’t seen results this bad in quite some time, and that’s even accounting for gaming laptops and other machines with extremely powerful components. Once again, the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED is a much more attractive option.

Web browsing Video Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i

(Core Ultra i5-1235U) 4 hours, 47 minutes 9 hours, 24 minutes HP Spectre x360 14

(Core Ultra 7 155H) 7 hours, 9 minutes 14 hours, 22 minutes Asus Zenbook 14 OLED

(Ryzen 5 7530U)

12 hours, 13 minutes 17 hours, 19 minutes Acer Swift Go 14 AI

(Snapdragon X Plus) 15 hours, 29 minutes 21 hours, 38 minutes Acer Swift 14 AI

(Core Ultra 7 258V) 17 hours, 22 minutes 24 hours, 10 minutes HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14

(Core Ultra 7 258V) 11 hours, 5 minutes 15 hours, 46 minutes Asus Zenbook S 14

(Core Ultra 7 258V) 16 hours, 47 minutes 18 hours, 35 minutes Microsoft Surface Laptop 7

(Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100) 14 hours, 21 minutes 22 hours, 39 minutes HP Omnibook X

(Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100) 13 hours, 37 minutes 22 hours, 4 minutes Apple MacBook Air

(Apple M3) 19 hours, 38 minutes 19 hours, 39 minutes

Display

It’s not uncommon for budget machines to hit their budget prices by using an inferior display. Quite often, that means poor brightness, bad colors, and blacks that look more like grays. I didn’t get a bad impression of the IdeaPad’s Flex 5i’s 14.0-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS display when I pulled the laptop out of the box, but I was looking forward to seeing what my colorimeter had to say.

When I ran the tests, I was pleasantly surprised. Brightness was quite high at 370 nits, well above our usual (and increasingly out-of-date) 300-nit threshold. Contrast was also excellent at 1,710:1, well above our 1,000:1 preference. It’s not OLED-level blacks, but still more than good enough. Colors weren’t very wide at 68% of sRGB, 51% of AdobeRGB, and 51% of DCI-P3, which is below the average IPS display results of 75%, 100%, and 75%, respectively. But the colors were reasonably accurate at a DeltaE of 2.19 — less than 2.0 is more than good enough for productivity work, so this display was close enough.

Ultimately, the display punched above the budget price for everyone except creators who need more accurate colors. Subjectively, the display was fine for productivity use and media consumption. The two-speaker audio system didn’t stand out as either better or worse than typical.

A budget laptop that’s a little hard to rate

A great laptop under $600 is tough to make without some severe compromises. The IdeaPad Flex 5i gets very close to hitting that mark, with its well-built chassis, solid keyboard and touchpad, and good-enough performance.

However, its battery life is very disappointing, particularly by modern standards. The real problem is the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED, which costs only $64 more, despite having a better OLED display and much longer battery life. Know that the IdeaPad Flex 5i isn’t a bad laptop for the money, but I have a hard time recommending it when the Zenbook 14 OLED is right there on offer.