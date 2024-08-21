 Skip to main content
We gave the Legion 9i a 10 out of 10 — it’s $900 off today

Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Lenovo Legion 9i.
There are a lot of things to like about the Lenovo Legion 9i, which earned a rare 10 out of 10 score in our review of the gaming laptop, but the only major issue that we have with it is its expensive price. Fortunately, the machine is currently available from Lenovo with a $903 discount that brings the price of this particular configuration from $4,260 to $3,357. It’s still not cheap, but considering everything that you’ll get with this gaming laptop, that’s actually a steal price. You’re going to have to complete your purchase as soon as you can though, as we’re not sure when the potential savings will disappear.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 9i gaming laptop

With its perfect score, the Lenovo Legion 9i secures its place in our roundup of the best gaming laptops as the one that has everything that a gamer could want. The device on sale is actually even faster than our review model, as it comes with the 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor instead of the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, but it retains the extremely powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card and 32GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the sweet spot for high-end gamers. With these specifications, not only will you be able to play the best PC games at their highest settings, but you’ll also be prepared for the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

With a 16-inch mini-LED display featuring 3.2K resolution, peak brightness of 1,200 nits, and a 165Hz refresh rate, the screen of the Lenovo Legion 9i won’t have trouble giving justice to all of that processing power under the hood. The gaming laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in a massive 2TB SSD that will provide enough storage space for several AAA titles, and surprising portability with thickness of just 0.75 inches.

Serious gamers who are on the hunt for gaming laptop deals should end their search with this offer for the Lenovo Legion 9i. This configuration for the perfect gaming laptop, which usually goes for $4,260, is currently available for $3,357. The savings of $903 is pretty significant, pulling the device even deeper into must-buy territory. The Lenovo Legion 9i won’t stay at 21% off forever though, so we highly recommend pushing forward with your transaction for it as soon as possible.

