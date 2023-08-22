We haven’t seen any promising gaming laptops with liquid cooling, but Lenovo might make that happen very soon. According to a report, the company has plans to launch the Legion 9i, its newest flagship gaming notebook that will feature a water-cooling solution.

The upcoming laptop is expected to feature the 13th generation Intel Core i9-13980HX, the highest-rated mobile processor offered by team blue. It is expected to be paired with the top-of-the-line Nvidia RTX 4090 mobile with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM. This, in itself, makes it the most powerful gaming notebook on the market. However, Lenovo is taking things to the next level by incorporating a unique water-cooling solution that will additionally help in maintaining a slim profile of just 18.9mm. Thus, not only will it feature the most high-end processing chips, but it will also be the slimmest one in its category.

At an official unveiling, a Lenovo spokesperson presented a slide illustrating that the cooling system engages exclusively when the system’s temperature hits 84°C. This clever design removes the necessity for a liquid pump to operate during periods of laptop inactivity or when not employed for gaming.

We don’t have detailed information on how exactly the water-cooled solution will work, but it is said to be aided by three internal cooling fans. Despite having a complex cooling solution, the laptop is expected to come with the option of installing two M.2 2280 SSDs, two DDR5 memory modules, and include a massive 4-cell 99.9 WHr battery.

Other features that you can expect on the laptop include a 16.3-inch 2K IPS screen with a variable refresh rate capable of reaching up to 165Hz, according to the report. There are also rumors of a mini-LED display option that could launch at an inflated price point.

As of now, information regarding the price and availability of Lenovo’s Legion 9i laptop remains undisclosed. However, there’s a possibility that the laptop might be introduced during the IFA 2023 in Berlin, scheduled from September 1 to 5. It’s worth noting that the company might also take the opportunity to unveil the speculated Legion Go handheld gaming console during the same event.

