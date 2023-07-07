 Skip to main content
This Lenovo gaming PC with an RTX 3060 is $300 off right now

Today at Lenovo you can upgrade your gaming setup with some big savings if you prefer to do so with a desktop gaming PC. The Lenovo Tower 5 Gen 8 is seeing a build with some impressive specs discounted to just $1,200. It would regularly cost $1,500, which makes this gaming PC worth a savings of $300. Free shipping is included with a purchase, as are three free months of Xbox Game Pass, which all gamers should be able to put to good use.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 gaming PC

There are a lot of gaming PC options out there to help you take on all of the best PC games, but one of the main draws of a setup like the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 is that you can essentially custom-build it now or upgrade its internal hardware at any point in the future. As built for this deal it has an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X processor and 16GB of RAM. This should be enough to get any gamer going, and if it’s not, you can lean on the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. This is a popular graphics card amongst gamers, as it’s incredibly capable when it comes to HD gaming. The Legion Tower 5 also comes with 1TB of super fast solid state storage space.

Overheating is something you need to account for if you’re planning on putting your gaming setup through its paces. The Legion Tower 5 has a cooling-forward approach to keeping your system cool, with meshed front vents that improve airflow yet manage to keep the tower quiet. All told, even when you’ve got the CPU and GPU pushed to their max the Legion Tower 5 remains cool and quiet. When it comes to the best gaming PCs you want something more than you can get in any of the best gaming laptops, and the Lenovo Legion Tower 5’s performance and efficiency offer just that.

This eighth-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 5 gaming PC is just $1,200 right now when you purchase directly from Lenovo. That's a savings of $300, as it typically costs $1,500.

