Quick! This Lenovo gaming laptop with RTX 4050 is down to $660 at Walmart

By
The Lenovo LOQ on a white background.
Lenovo

One of the better gaming laptop deals for anyone seeing a great holiday gift, the Lenovo LOQ 15.6-inch gaming laptop is down to $660 at Walmart. It normally costs $850, so you’re saving $190 if you buy today. The laptop is one of the better options in this price range thanks to coming from a reputable brand and also offering a GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. Here’s what you need to know before you buy one of the best laptop deals for the holiday.

Why you should buy the Lenovo LOQ 15.6-inch gaming laptop

From one of the best gaming laptop brands, the Lenovo LOQ 15.6-inch gaming laptop is a great option if you want to game on the move without spending a fortune. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS processor teamed up with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Sure, more RAM and storage space would be nice but at this price, it makes a lot of sense.

There’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, which is a reliable option despite GeForce RTX GPUs ending in 50 being the weakest options in their respective range. Perhaps a bigger highlight is its 15.6-inch full HD screen. It has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 along with a great refresh rate of 144Hz. The latter means it can handle fast-moving action without any risk of the motion blur making things look ugly.

Combined, those are a very respectable set of specifications, even if it isn’t as speedy as any of the best gaming laptops. If you want more screen space, you can always connect it to one of the best gaming monitors, but that’s purely optional given the screen quality. For a student limited on space, you’ll be more than happy with the Lenovo LOQ 15.6-inch gaming laptop.

The Lenovo LOQ 15.6-inch gaming laptop is a great option for gamers on a budget who still want to check out PC gaming on the move. It usually costs $850, but right now you can buy it from Walmart for a considerable $190 discount, down to $660. A great price for such a good brand, take a look at it for yourself by tapping the button below. The deal is likely to end soon.

