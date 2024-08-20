 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Lenovo just cut $3,000 off this workstation laptop

By
The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 Mobile Workstation.
Lenovo

Lenovo often has some of the best laptop deals, even if sometimes its estimated value system is overly optimistic. That’s the case today with a high-end powerhouse of a laptop — the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2. Usually priced at $6,849, it’s down to $3,769 for a limited time. Admittedly, the original price seems pretty unrealistic, as Lenovo tends to go high with its estimated value system. But either way, we know that $3,769 is a good price for the specs involved here. Read on while we explain why this will be a good laptop for anyone working on the move. It’s labeled a “doorbuster deal” so it’s likely to end very soon.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2

As one of the best laptop brands for business users, Lenovo knows what you need most. With the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2, you get some powerful hardware. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13980HX processor along with an impressive 64GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. It also has a Nvidia RTX 4000 Ada graphics card with 12GB of dedicated VRAM. Like the rest of the laptop, the graphics card is designed more for processing, video editing, and rendering over gaming, but it offers similar performance to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.

Alongside the core specs, the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 also has a great display with a 16-inch WQUXGA panel with 3840 x 2400 resolution. It has 100% DCI-P3 for color, HDR 400 support, up to 800 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. Its refresh rate is a standard 60Hz but other than that, it’s exceptional in seemingly every way. It’ll make however you work look great, and that includes when you relax and watch some shows in your downtime.

Other useful features to make this one of the best laptops for many people, the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 has a fingerprint reader on its backlit keyboard along with a 1080p full HD RGB/IR hybrid camera with a privacy shutter and microphone.

There’s also Dolby Atmos and Dolby Voice support, so sound is exceptional in every way. The laptop has passed multiple military standards of durability and more than 200 quality checks, so it can handle all kinds of scenarios.

The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 normally costs $6,849, according to Lenovo’s estimated value system. While that may be optimistic, we do know that dropping the price to $3,769 makes it a deal you really want to check out if you need something high-end. Take a look at it for yourself at Lenovo by tapping the button below.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
The Dell XPS 14 and 16 both have hefty price cuts today
The Dell XPS 14 open on a wooden table.

If you’re still looking for the ideal laptop deals for your situation and budget, you’re in luck. We’ve spotted some fantastic discounts on the popular Dell XPS 14 and Dell XPS 16 directly from Dell. The Dell XPS 14 is currently $300 off, and the Dell XPS 16 is $500 off. Both are well worth your time and money, so we’re here to tell you all about why you might want one. Bear in mind that both deals are likely to end soon.
Dell XPS 14 -- $1,700, was $2,000

The Dell XPS 14 is perfect for anyone who wants a powerful but highly portable laptop, and it comes from Dell, one of the best laptop brands. This Dell XPS 14 has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. It also has a dedicated graphics card in the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, which is ideal for some light gaming alongside your work. For the display, this Dell XPS 14 has a 14.5-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution and 500 nits of brightness, so it looks great in many different lighting situations. It also has nice details like a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader, and the keyboard has larger and deeper keycaps compared to other keyboards. Enjoy an impressive 21 hours of battery life too on this well-rounded laptop too. It's perfect for taking to class and then using at home to relax.

Read more
This Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 4090 is $600 off right now
The Alienware m18 gaming laptop.

One of the best gaming laptop deals today is on the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop at Dell. Right now, you can buy it for $600 off -- instead of $3,600, the price is down to $3,000. Packed with the latest hardware, this is the ideal gaming laptop if you plan on investing in something which is built to last. If that sounds like your aim, keep reading and we’ll take you through everything it has to offer. Bear in mind that the deal is likely to end very soon.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop
Alienware is one of the best gaming laptop brands, so whatever you buy from it, you’ll be happy. With the Alienware m18 R2, you get a 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900HX processor teamed up with 32GB of memory and 2TB of SSD storage arranged in a Raid setup, giving you two separate 1TB SSD drives. The shining star here is the graphics card: the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 with 16GB of dedicated VRAM. Whatever you play will look spectacular here.

Read more
The best 17-inch laptop deals from HP, LG, Razer, and more
An HP Omen 17 laptop on a desk.

Even though 17-inch laptops aren't as popular as some of the other sizes, especially the 16-inch, which we're starting to see a lot of, you can still find some of the best laptop brands offering a larger 17-inch option. And it certainly makes sense, too, since a lot of folks prefer having a larger screen, whether it's for work or because watching and streaming content on a larger screen just makes a lot of sense. Even better, they aren't as expensive as they used to be several years ago, and you can snag a solid 17-inch laptop for a reasonable price these days.

To that end, we've gone out and found some of our favorite 17-inch laptop deals out there, including HP laptop deals, Dell laptop deals (and Dell XPS laptop deals), and gaming laptop deals.
HP 17.3-inch laptop — $630, was $950

Read more