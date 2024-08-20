Lenovo just cut $3,000 off this workstation laptop

Lenovo often has some of the best laptop deals, even if sometimes its estimated value system is overly optimistic. That’s the case today with a high-end powerhouse of a laptop — the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2. Usually priced at $6,849, it’s down to $3,769 for a limited time. Admittedly, the original price seems pretty unrealistic, as Lenovo tends to go high with its estimated value system. But either way, we know that $3,769 is a good price for the specs involved here. Read on while we explain why this will be a good laptop for anyone working on the move. It’s labeled a “doorbuster deal” so it’s likely to end very soon.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2

As one of the best laptop brands for business users, Lenovo knows what you need most. With the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2, you get some powerful hardware. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13980HX processor along with an impressive 64GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. It also has a Nvidia RTX 4000 Ada graphics card with 12GB of dedicated VRAM. Like the rest of the laptop, the graphics card is designed more for processing, video editing, and rendering over gaming, but it offers similar performance to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.

Alongside the core specs, the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 also has a great display with a 16-inch WQUXGA panel with 3840 x 2400 resolution. It has 100% DCI-P3 for color, HDR 400 support, up to 800 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. Its refresh rate is a standard 60Hz but other than that, it’s exceptional in seemingly every way. It’ll make however you work look great, and that includes when you relax and watch some shows in your downtime.

Other useful features to make this one of the best laptops for many people, the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 has a fingerprint reader on its backlit keyboard along with a 1080p full HD RGB/IR hybrid camera with a privacy shutter and microphone.

There’s also Dolby Atmos and Dolby Voice support, so sound is exceptional in every way. The laptop has passed multiple military standards of durability and more than 200 quality checks, so it can handle all kinds of scenarios.

The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 normally costs $6,849, according to Lenovo’s estimated value system. While that may be optimistic, we do know that dropping the price to $3,769 makes it a deal you really want to check out if you need something high-end. Take a look at it for yourself at Lenovo by tapping the button below.