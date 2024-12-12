Today only: 55% off the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4

Today is the last day of Lenovo’s 4-Day Sale, which means there are plenty of great laptop deals happening, but you have to act fast. We’ve picked out one of our very favorites: the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 is down to $1,080. According to Lenovo, that’s reduced from $2,399, but as experienced folk know, Lenovo tends to be a little optimistic with its estimated value system. What we do know though is that $1,080 is a great price for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4. Here’s a deeper look at what it has to offer, but remember: the sale ends today so you only have hours to snag this offer.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands, particularly for business laptops, so the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 is built to last. With this particular model, you get a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1335U CPU along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That trio forms essentially the core things you need from a business laptop. There’s also a great looking 14-inch WUXGA screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 45% NTSC, 300 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. It’s a little smaller than some other laptops, but that means it’s very portable and you can easily take it with you on your travels.

Above the screen is a 720p HD webcam with a privacy shutter and an integrated microphone. The backlit keyboard has a fingerprint reader built-in, so there’s some nice attention to detail here as befitting of the best laptops. The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 is made of 90% recycled magnesium on its frame, so it’s made from highly sustainable materials. Designed with durability in mind, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 has passed 12 standards and more than 200 quality checks, thanks to using the US Department of Defense’s military standards. It can handle pretty much any scenario, so it’s perfect for the busy worker who commutes regularly.

