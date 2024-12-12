 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Today only: 55% off the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4

By
Amazing Deal The third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad T14 laptop on a white background.
Lenovo

Today is the last day of Lenovo’s 4-Day Sale, which means there are plenty of great laptop deals happening, but you have to act fast. We’ve picked out one of our very favorites: the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 is down to $1,080. According to Lenovo, that’s reduced from $2,399, but as experienced folk know, Lenovo tends to be a little optimistic with its estimated value system. What we do know though is that $1,080 is a great price for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4. Here’s a deeper look at what it has to offer, but remember: the sale ends today so you only have hours to snag this offer.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands, particularly for business laptops, so the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 is built to last. With this particular model, you get a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1335U CPU along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That trio forms essentially the core things you need from a business laptop. There’s also a great looking 14-inch WUXGA screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 45% NTSC, 300 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. It’s a little smaller than some other laptops, but that means it’s very portable and you can easily take it with you on your travels.

Above the screen is a 720p HD webcam with a privacy shutter and an integrated microphone. The backlit keyboard has a fingerprint reader built-in, so there’s some nice attention to detail here as befitting of the best laptops. The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 is made of 90% recycled magnesium on its frame, so it’s made from highly sustainable materials. Designed with durability in mind, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 has passed 12 standards and more than 200 quality checks, thanks to using the US Department of Defense’s military standards. It can handle pretty much any scenario, so it’s perfect for the busy worker who commutes regularly.

Related

Right now, Lenovo is wrapping up its four day sale and there are still some hours left to snap up the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4. It usually costs $2,399 according to Lenovo’s optimistic estimated value system. Whatever the reality, we do know that $1,080 for its new price is fantastic. If you’re looking for a new reliable laptop, check it out now.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
Today only: This 17-inch HP laptop is $280 off
The HP 17.3-inch Laptop with Microsoft Excel on the screen.

If you've had your sights set on getting an HP laptop, here's a limited-time offer you won't want to miss: a $280 discount from Best Buy for the HP 17.3-inch Laptop, slashing its price to an affordable $350 from its original price of $630. It's one of the most attractive HP laptop deals that we've come across recently, but you're going to have to be quick in completing your purchase because it's only available today. Once it's gone, we're not sure when you'll get another chance at this amazing bargain.

Why you should buy the HP 17.3-inch Laptop
The first thing that you'll notice about the HP 17.3-inch Laptop is its relatively large screen for an affordable device. It's right there in the name -- it's got a 17.3-inch display that features Full HD resolution. Whether you're working on projects or watching streaming shows, this screen will let you see everything with sharp details and vivid colors. The HP 17.3-inch Laptop maintains some sort of portability though, as it only weighs about 4.6 pounds.

Read more
Best Lenovo laptop deals: Save on Yoga and ThinkPad laptops
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

Lenovo laptops are always among the best laptop deals available, and right now that’s the case whether you’re in the market for one of Lenovo’s best laptops or something more entry-level. Despite its regular ranking among the best laptop brands, Lenovo has a lot of laptops from its lineup seeing discounts today. We’ve gone through them all and pieced together the best Lenovo laptop deals for your shopping convenience. Reading onward you’ll find Lenovo laptop deals from its IdeaPad and Yoga lineups, some Lenovo ThinkPad deals, and plenty more to shop. And if you aren’t finding what you’re looking for among Lenovo’s offerings be sure to check out all of the Dell laptop deals, HP laptop deals, and MacBook deals going on today.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook — $259 $299 13% off

Shopping the best Chromebooks can be a great way to save some money if you only need the bare essentials in a laptop. The IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook has, for the most part, entry-level specs, but it’s able to get the job done when it comes to homework, browsing the web, and even some office work. The 14-inch screen comes in at Full HD resolution so you can do some binge watching with this Chromebook. It’s an all-around great choice for students and professionals who don’t depend on high end software to do their work.

Read more
Best laptop deals: Save on the Dell XPS 14, MacBook Pro 16 and more
The Dell XPS 14 on a white table with the screen open.

If you've been looking to upgrade your laptop from your previous one, you'll be happy to know that pretty much all the best laptop brands out there are offering a large selection of laptops you can snag. For example, if you want something more budget-oriented, there are a lot of reasonably good options out there, and the same goes for things like 2-in-1 laptops and gaming laptops. Of course, you don't need the best laptops to get something that's pretty great quality and can even compete with desktop computers, so if you want something budget-oriented, you're in luck.
That's why we've gone out and collected these deals from the best brands; you'll find HP laptop deals, Dell laptop deals, Acer laptop deals, Lenovo laptop deals, and more. They run the gamut from Chromebook deals and 2-in-1 laptop deals to powerful gaming laptop deals and everything in between.

HP Chromebook 14a -- $190 $320 40% off

Read more