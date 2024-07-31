 Skip to main content
This Lenovo ThinkPad is usually $2,289, today it’s $629

When one is in need of a new laptop for the workplace, there are numerous PC and macOS options to choose from. Not to mention that each laptop retailer also brings its own unique sales and bundles to the equation. That being said, sometimes the best markdowns come directly from the manufacturer, and we found a perfect example of this kind of pricing: 

Right now, when you purchase the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 through Lenovo, you’ll be able to take home this powerful workplace PC for only $630. At full price, this model once sold for $2,290. Why the exceptional discount? The T14 Gen 3 has officially entered clearance status!

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3

We’re always watching out for Lenovo ThinkPad deals, because the titular product is one of the best PCs for fast and powerful workplace performance. Running on an AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 6650U with 16GB of RAM and integrated AMD Radeon 660M graphics, the T14 and CPU and GPU bring big results to the table. Whether you’re running several desktop apps at once, or have a multitude of browser tabs open, the T14 Gen 3 operates quickly and efficiently. 

The 14-inch WUXGA IPS screen delivers a max resolution and refresh rate combo of 1920 x 1080 at up to 60Hz. With its 300-nit peak brightness, you’ll get terrific HD picture that stands up pretty well against ambient light sources, thanks to the display’s anti-glare coating. On a full charge, you can expect about 9 to 10 hours of battery life when using middle-of-the-road picture settings.  

As far as storage goes, you’ll have 512GB to play with, which is a solid amount of bytes for lots of docs, photos, videos, and other file types. You’ll also have numerous ports to choose from, including HDMI 2.0b, USB, and Ethernet. 

The Lenovo ThinkPad has been around for a minute, and this ergonomic work PC just keeps getting better. If you don’t mind taking a step back in time, you can own the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 for an amazing price. It can be yours for only $630 when you purchase through Lenovo, and be sure to check out some of the other Lenovo laptop deals we found today. We have a list of more general laptop deals too. 

