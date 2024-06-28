 Skip to main content
This Lenovo ThinkPad is on clearance — save $1,670!

Lenovo ThinkPad deals are some of our favorite laptop deals to highlight. If you’ve never used one of these PCs before, let’s just say it’s one of the most ergonomic and user-friendly experiences you can get from a small laptop. And fortunately, one of the best ThinkPad models has officially entered clearance status:

As it stands, you can now purchase the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 for only $700. To better put things in perspective, this laptop once cost $2,370, which means you’re getting a $1,670 discount while supplies last! 

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14

The ThinkPad is often thought of as the working professional’s tried and true laptop. It’s designed and engineered to be able to run multiple desktop apps and browser windows without slowing down. 

In the case of the T14 Gen 3, an AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 6650U CPU with integrated AMD Radeon 660M graphics is what keeps the ship sailing. You’ll be able to seamlessly switch from one program to another without delays or buffering issues; with Windows 11 Pro providing the smooth-performing UI you’ll need to tackle all your projects. And with 512GB of internal storage, you should have enough bytes for your most important files.

As far as the screen goes, the T14 Gen 3 has a 14-inch WUXGA IPS panel that pushes up to 1920 x 1200 resolution at 60Hz. Peak brightness levels top out at 300 nits. When combined with the screen’s anti-glare coating, you’ll be able to take your work with you just about anywhere. Of course, battery life is another concern when it comes to overall portability. Fortunately, the T14 Gen 3 should last between 8 to 10 hours on a full charge, with quick charge capabilities delivering a fast restore if you need it in a pinch.

You’ll have plenty of inputs to choose from too. The T14 Gen 3 has two USB-C ports, two USB-A, HDMI 2.0b, RJ45, and an auxiliary output for your wired headset (check out some of the awesome headphone deals we found this week) or compatible microphone.

We’re not sure how long Lenovo is going to be able to hang onto these bad boys; so if you’re interested in owning one of the best portable business laptops in the business, now is the time to act. Save $1,670 when you purchase through Lenovo today. We also suggest taking a look at some of the other great Lenovo laptop deals we found this week!

