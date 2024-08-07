 Skip to main content
Lenovo’s tiny workstation is discounted from $1,759 to $879 today

Looking for one of the best desktop computer deals? Take a look at what Lenovo has to offer. The company may always be a little over enthusiastic when estimating what the original price of an item was, but it’s still worth checking out for those discounts. Right now, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tiny Workstation for $879 instead of $1,759. Like we said, that 50% discount is probably a little overly optimistic, but the discounted price is still a good one. We’re here to explain why the Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tiny Workstation is worth your time and money.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tiny Workstation

Packed inside the tiny shell of the Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tiny Workstation is a lot of great hardware. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-13500 processor paired up with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Those are all the essentials you need to be able to get plenty of work done as well as multitask with ease.

It’s designed to be super convenient. It has a total volume of only 1L, purported to be the world’s smallest workstation. It’s 96% smaller than a traditional desktop, so it fits in seemingly anywhere. It’s that flexibility which puts it ahead of some of the best desktop computers for people short on room.

Impressively, the workstation supports up to six displays, so you can add on many of the best monitors if you need lots of space to work on. The Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tiny Workstation is also designed to be robust, with it meeting military-grade standards and quality checks so that it’s capable of handling extreme conditions. It also has plenty of ports with a selection of USB-As as well as one USB-C port. They’re all located in convenient places so it’s easy to hook up all your accessories. There’s also a HDMI 2.1 port along with a DisplayPort 1.4 and four miniDPs to facilitate the support for six monitors.

Perfect for many working needs, the Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tiny Workstation normally costs $1,759 at Lenovo. Right now, you can buy it for $879 for a limited time only. A doorbuster deal, it won’t stick around for long, so if you need something to enhance your working practices, this is your chance to do so for less.

