Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

It’s only a matter of time before this $600 Lenovo 2-in-1 is back to $900

By
Good Deal The Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1.
Best Buy

Whether you’re looking for a light and portable PC for work or school, or you’re in the market for a device you can do photo editing with and watch HD movies, one of the best computer brands to consider is Lenovo. And while we see plenty of Lenovo laptop deals, we’re less inclined to find Best Buy deals like the one we get to highlight right now. Today, when you purchase the Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 Laptop at Best Buy, you’ll only pay $600. At full price, this model sells for $900.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Yoga 7

This version of the Yoga 7 2-in-1 comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS CPU that delivers up to 3.3GHz clock speeds. You also get AMD Radeon Graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. AI features like document summarizing and basic image generation are handled by Microsoft Copilot. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 7 CPU does a fantastic job at handling even the most demanding of 2-in-1 workflows. You’ll also be treated to a 14-inch 1920×1200 IPS screen for work and play (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, anyone?).

This laptop contains a full spread of HDMI and USB connections (plus a microSD card slot), plus Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 6E capabilities. Lenovo claims you should get up to 12.5 hours of battery life on a full charge. There’s even a front-facing HD cam for taking video calls. We’re big fans of the super-easy flip-and-fold design with four viewing modes: laptop, tablet, tent, and stand.

We’re not 100% sure how long this markdown is going to be around. We do know that previous Lenovo offers like this one have flown off the shelves. That being said, today might be the best day to save. Take $300 off the Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 Laptop, and be sure to check out our roundup of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals for even more promos and discounts!

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
