 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Lenovo’s Yoga Slim 9i is the beauty, HP’s OmniBook Ultra is the beast

By
Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i 14 Gen 10 front angled view showing display and keyboard.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Sometimes, a couple of laptops come along that fall into the same category but aim at very different things. In the 14-inch laptop space, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i 14 Gen 10 and the HP OmniBook Ultra 14 are two such machines.

Where the Yoga Slim 9i is aimed at being really great looking and really thin and light, the OmniBook Ultra 14 wants to be bolder and brawnier. Both approaches have their charms, but which is right for you?

Recommended Videos

Specs and configurations

   Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i 14 Gen 10  HP OmniBook Ultra 14
Dimensions 12.31 x 8.01 x 0.57 inches 12.41 inches x 8.96 inches x 0.65 inches
Weight 2.76 pounds 3.47 pounds
CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 256V
Intel Core Ultra 7 258V		 AMD Ryzen AI 9 365
AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370
GPU Intel Arc 140V AMD Radeon 890M
RAM 16GB
32GB		 16GB
32GB
Display 14.0-inch 4K+ (3840 x 2400) OLED, 120Hz 14.0-inch 16:10 2.2K (2240 x 1400) IPS, 60Hz
Storage 1TB SSD 512GB SSD
1TB SSD
2TB SSD
Ports 2 x USB-C with Thunderbolt 4 2 x USB-C with Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB-A 3.2
1 x 3.5mm audio jack
Touch Yes Yes
Wireless Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetoth 5.4 Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4
Webcam 32MP with infrared camera for Windows 11 Hello 9MP with infrared camera for Windows 11 Hello
Battery 75 watt-hour 68 watt-hour
Operating system Windows 11 Windows 11
Price $1,760+ $1,350+
Rating 4 out of 5 stars 3.5 out of 5 stars
Related

Right now, the Yoga Slim 9i 14 Gen 10 has just two configurations. You can get an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for $1,760, and for $1,835 you get the faster Core Ultra 7 258V and 32GB of RAM. The 14.0-inch 4K+ OLED display is the only option.

The OmniBook Ultra 14 has more options. For $1,350, you get an AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 chipset, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 14.0-inch 2.2K IPS panel (the only option). Upgrading to a Ryzen AI 9 HD 375 and 32GB of RAM adds $150, while a 2TB SSD costs an additional $180. That makes them most expensive configuration $1,680.

The HP is therefore the more affordable of the two machines, without the sale prices that will inevitably arrive for both laptops. And, both are solidly in the premium category.

Design

HP OmniBook Ultra 14 front angled view showing display and keyboard.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Looking at these two laptops side by side, and it’s obvious that they’re going for completely different vibes. The Yoga Slim 9i 14 Gen 10 has smooth, rounded edges, a consistent dark blue color way (except for a slightly distracting bright blue keyboard), a glass cover on the lid that gives of a subtle sheen, and is generally a laptop that gleams a bit. The OmniBook Ultra 14 has a brawnier look, with HP’s now-iconic notches cut in the bottom display corners and the rear chassis edges, a dark gray color way that’s less elegant (but still attractive), and speaker grills flanking a slightly darker keyboard. The result is a laptop that’s also good looking, but doesn’t stand out nearly as much.

That’s also reflect in their relative sizes. The Yoga Slim 9i has insanely small bezels, aided by a webcam that’s embedded under the display, and that makes it slightly narrower and a lot shallower. It’s also thinner at 0.57 inches compared to 0.65 inches, and much lighter at 2.76 pounds versus 3.47 pounds. As we’ll see below, part of that extra bulk is to support a cooling system suppressing the heat generated by a lot more processing power. So it’s a reasonable tradeoff if you want more performance and don’t care about a larger, heavier machine.

Both laptops are built very well, made of all-aluminum chassis. The OmniBook Ultra 14 has a lid that’s less flexible, but both laptops have keyboard decks and chassis that don’t give in to pressure.

The keyboards are actually quite similar, with large keycaps and tons of key spacing. The Yoga Slim 9i’s keycaps are more sculpted, but the switches on both are roughly equal in terms of being light and snappy with precise bottoming actions. I like these two keyboards a lot.

The touchpads are also similar, as mechanical versions that are large enough. The Yoga Slim 9i’s button clicks are quieter and more confident, but really, both laptops deserve the great haptic touchpads that both manufacturers use on some of their other laptops. Both have touch displays, which I prefer.

Connectivity strongly favors the OmniBook Ultra 14, which has a mix of legacy and modern ports while the Yoga Slim 9i only has Thunderbolt 4. And, Lenovo dropped the audio jack, which I don’t like at all. Both have equally up-to-date wireless connectivity.

The Yoga Slim 9i has a higher-resolution 32MP webcam compared to the OmniBook Ultra 14’s also high-resolution 9MP version. They both have great image quality, and both have fast Neural Processing Units (NPUs) that support the full range of Microsoft Copilot+ PC AI features. HP has more proprietary AI functionality, including its AI Companion suite, and the Poly Camera Pro software makes for a better overall videoconferencing experience.

Performance

HP OmniBook Ultra 14 rear notch.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

If the Yoga Slim 9i 14 Gen 10 is the beauty, then the OmniBook Ultra 14 is the beast — and it’s all down to their chosen chipsets. The Yoga Slim 9i uses Intel’s Lunar Lake, otherwise known as Core Ultra Series 2, which have eight cores (four Performance and four Low Power Efficient) and eight threads, running at 17 watts. It’s aimed more at efficiency than sheer performance, is is basically Intel’s new low-power chipset aimed at thin and light laptops. The OmniBook Ultra 14, on the other hand, uses the AMD Ryzen AI 9 lineup, and we reviewed it with the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, which consumes 28 watts (configurable up to 54 watts) and has a whopping 12 cores and 18 threads.

As we can see from these benchmarks, the OmniBook Ultra 14 is a lot faster. Its integrated Radeon 890M graphics aren’t much faster than the Yoga Slim 9i’s Intel Arc 140 integrated graphics, so neither of these laptops is going to be great at gaming. Neither will have the GPU power to speed up tasks like video encoding, either. But for demanding productivity users, the OmniBook Ultra 14 offers a lot more power.

Geekbench 6
(single/multi)		 Cinebench R24
(single/multi/battery)		 Handbrake 3DMark
Wild Life Extreme 
Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i 14 Gen 10
(Core Ultra 7 258V / Intel Arc 140V)		 2723 / 10884 121 / 649 91 5397
HP OmniBook Ultra 14
(Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 / Radeon 890M)		 2822 / 14608 119 / 1133 49 5886

Display

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i 14 Gen 10 front view showing display.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

The OmniBook Ultra 14 has one display option, a 14.0-inch 16:10 2.2K (2200 x 1400) IPS panel running at 60Hz. That’s fairly pedestrian today, particularly in a premium laptop. The Yoga Slim 9i 14 Gen 10, on the other hand, has a spectacular 14.0-inch 16:10 4K+ (3840 x 2400) OLED display running at 120Hz. The difference is striking, with the Yoga Slim 9i’s panel being razor sharp and very bright, with brilliant colors and inky blacks. The OmniBook Ultra 14’s display just isn’t in the same class.

The difference is obvious when looking at our colorimeter results. The OmniBook Ultra 14’s IPS panel is pretty good as far as the technology goes, but you can’t beat OLED. Toss in the extremely high resolution, and it’s obvious which laptop wins this category.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i 14 Gen 10
(OLED)		 HP OmniBook Ultra 14
(IPS)
Brightness
(nits)		 417 382
AdobeRGB gamut 96% 76%
 sRGB gamut 100% 100%
DCI-P3 gamut 100% 76%
Accuracy
(DeltaE, lower is better)		 0.55 0.94
Contrast 28,790:1 1,310:1

Portability

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i 14 Gen 10 left side view showing ports.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

The Yoga Slim 9i is thinner, lighter, and smaller than the OmniBook Ultra 14. That makes it quite a bit more comfortably portable.

When it comes to battery life, though, it’s obvious that the Yoga Slim 9i’s gorgeous high-res OLED display has a price. Even though it has a larger 75 watt-hour battery compared to the OmniBook Ultra 14’s 68 watt-hour capacity, and even a more efficient chipset, it can’t keep up with the much longer-lasting OmniBook Ultra 14 — at least, when you’re not pushing the CPU really hard as with our Cinebench R24 test.

For typical productivity work, the OmniBook Ultra 14 will keep you going for significantly longer without being plugged in.

Video Cinebench R24
Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i 14 Gen 10
(Core Ultra 7 258V)		 13 hours, 45 minutes 1 hour, 55 minutes
HP OmniBook Ultra 14
(Ryzen AI 9 HD 370)		 17 hours, 44 minutes 1 hour, 47 minutes

Beauty or the beast? That’s your choice

These are two very good laptops. They’re both well-built and attractive. But they’re aimed at different people. The Yoga Slim 9i 14 Gen 10 is thinner, lighter, and more elegant, while the OmniBook Ultra 14 is the brawnier and slightly less portable.

The bottom line is that if you demand faster performance and better battery life, the OmniBook Ultra a 14 is for you. But if you want a beautiful laptop — and that includes one of the best displays I’ve ever reviewed — then the Yoga Slim 9i 14 is the better option.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Coppock
Mark Coppock
Computing Writer
Mark Coppock is a Freelance Writer at Digital Trends covering primarily laptop and other computing technologies. He has…
I love the MacBook Pro, but this Windows laptop came surprisingly close
Apple MacBook Pro 16 downward view showing keyboard and speaker.

There are some great machines in the 15-inch laptop category, which has recently been stretched to include the more common 16-inch laptop. The best among them is the Apple MacBook Pro 16, which offers fast performance for tasks like video editing and the longest battery life.

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i 16 is aimed not only at other 16-inch Windows laptops but also at the MacBook Pro 16. It offers many of the same benefits but at a lower price. Can it take a place at the top?
Specs and configurations

Read more
Lenovo’s dual-screen Yoga Book 9i laptop is $200 off
The two screens of the Yoga Book 9i open on a table.

If you're looking at laptop deals but there's nothing out there that excites you, you may want to check out the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i. It's a dual-screen laptop that's an evolution of 2-in-1 laptops, and if you're interested, you can get it with a $200 discount from Best Buy that slashes its price from $2,000 to $1,800. It's still relatively expensive, but the savings will let you enjoy extra value from this versatile device that opens new opportunities for your productivity and creativity. You're going to have to hurry with your purchase though, as its price may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i dual-screen 2-in-1 laptop
The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is the first serious attempt at a dual-screen laptop, and it doesn't disappoint. It features a pair of 13.3-inch OLED touchscreens, which are connected by a soundbar hinge that's equipped with a Dolby Atmos speaker system for 360-degree audio. You easily switch between tablet mode, laptop mode, tent mode, and stand mode, with the dual screens functioning as an extended display or the second screen working as a virtual keyboard and touchpad. The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i comes with a magnetic keyboard though, which you can use by placing it in front of the laptop so you have access to the two displays, or on top of the second display that leaves enough room for the virtual touchpad.

Read more
This laptop beats the MacBook Air in every way but one
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 9 top down view showing tent mode.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 9 Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

There are plenty of great 13-inch and 14-inch laptops out there, but none that can defeat the M3 MacBook Air head-to-head. That notebook is the complete package when it comes to ultra-portable laptops.

Read more