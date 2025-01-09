Snap up this LG 27-inch gaming monitor for $126 at Walmart

If you’ve just grabbed one of the affordable gaming PC deals going on, don’t forget to grab a monitor deal too. Right now at Walmart, you can buy an LG 27-inch UltraGear full HD gaming monitor for $126. That’s a fantastic price for such a large monitor — even this screen normally costs $159. If you’ve just bought a mid-range or budget gaming PC and you want a good looking full HD screen to pair with it, you’ll be delighted with this option. Let’s take a look at what it has to offer for this great low price.

Why you should buy the LG 27-inch UltraGear full HD gaming monitor

The best gaming monitors are a little different from the regular best monitors, focusing more on high refresh rates and low response times. The LG 27-inch UltraGear full HD gaming monitor has all of that. It has a high refresh rate of 180Hz so it can handle fast-moving action from all your favorite games, from the latest Call of Duty to some fun sessions on Fortnite. There’s no risk of motion blur here. The LG 27-inch UltraGear full HD gaming monitor also has support for AMD FreeSync, which further helps matters.

For color, you’ll appreciate the Black Stabilizer mode. It also has HDR10 support, which provides dramatic color and contrast. Its response time is 5ms, which is fairly respectable for this price range. There’s also a 3,000:1 contrast ratio, Dynamic Action Sync, a crosshair, and motion blur reduction technology. The latter improves the response time to 1ms when in effect.

For looks, there’s a virtually borderless design on three of its sides, and ports-wise you get two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, and H/P out. It also has on-screen controls to help you change anything up. That allows you to pick between gamer, FPS, or RTS modes so you can enjoy optimized settings with minimal hassle.

Overall, the LG 27-inch UltraGear full HD gaming monitor is a great gaming monitor for this price. It normally costs $159, which is still a pretty good value, but it’s even more affordable right now at Walmart. You can pay just $126 for a limited time only, making it super tempting for anyone seeking an inexpensive upgrade. Check it out before the deal ends soon.