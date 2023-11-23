For all your gaming needs, you need a good gaming rig but you also need a great gaming monitor. Over at Walmart, you can buy an LG 32-inch Ultra-Gear QHD Gaming Monitor at a fantastic price as part of its Black Friday deals. Usually priced at $349, the monitor is down to $169 for a limited time only making it one of the best Black Friday monitor deals around at the moment. Here’s a look at what you need to know about it before you tap the buy button.

Why you should buy the LG 32-inch Ultra-Gear QHD Gaming Monitor

Sure to be one of the best gaming monitors in this price range, the LG 32-inch Ultra-Gear QHD Gaming Monitor is ideal for mid-range gamers who want something to make their gaming time truly pop on screen. It has all the essential features you could need.

That includes a great resolution of 2560 x 1440 which is perfect for mid-range graphics cards. It also has a 165Hz refresh rate compared to the best monitors that tend to stick with 60Hz. That means you get silky smooth performance with that further enhanced by AMD FreeSync support so you get seamless and fluid movement, no matter how fast things get. No one wants screen tearing or stuttering so this is the ideal solution.

The LG 32-inch Ultra-Gear QHD Gaming Monitor also has a 1ms response time so you don’t have to worry about input lag. If you’re too slow, you’re too slow rather than the monitor letting you down. There’s also HDR10 support with sRGB 95% so you get rich colors and contrast all enhancing your gaming time. Combined, that means the LG 32-inch Ultra-Gear QHD Gaming Monitor will make all your favorite games look better than before, while you’ll also enjoy the latest games in style as well.

Normally priced at $349, you can currently buy the LG 32-inch Ultra-Gear QHD Gaming Monitor for just $169 at Walmart. A substantial saving of $180, this is a great chance to enjoy a sweet looking gaming monitor for less. The deal is proving very popular already so snap it up sooner rather than later before you miss out.

