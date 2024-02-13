After upgrading with gaming PC deals, your next purchase should be on a gaming monitor so that you don’t waste your computer’s capabilities on an outdated screen. You don’t need to shell out hundreds of dollars though, as there are offers for high-quality but affordable displays like Walmart’s $140 discount for the 32-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor. From its original price of $349, it’s down to just $209, but probably not for long so you’ll have to complete your transaction for it as soon as possible if you want the savings.

Why you should buy the 32-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor

The LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor comes with a 32-inch display, which is at the top end of the recommended size range for gamers by our computer monitor buying guide. With QHD resolution, you’ll enjoying sharp details and vivid colors when playing the best PC games, and with a 165Hz refresh rate, which measures how often the images on the screen are updated, movements will be extremely smooth. The monitor also offers a 1ms response time, which may be the advantage that you need over your opponents as you’ll be seeing all the action in near real-time, giving you extra time to react.

The virtually borderless design of the LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor keeps you immersed in whatever you’re playing, while its adjustable base will make sure that the screen is placed in the most comfortable position for you. This is extremely important because with its HDR10 support, your eyes may get glued to the gaming monitor’s screen for several hours at a time. The LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor also features AMD’s FreeSync technology that eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.

Gamers who are on the hunt for affordable monitor deals shouldn’t miss Walmart’s offer for the 32-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor. A $140 discount pulls its price all the way down to only $209 from $349, which is an excellent price for a dependable display. However, we expect this bargain to draw a lot of attention, which means stocks may already be running low. If you don’t want to miss out on the potential savings when buying the 32-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor, stop hesitating — add it to your cart and check out immediately.

Editors' Recommendations