LG dropped the price of this OLED monitor from $1,300 to $800 today

By
The LG 34-inch UltraGear OLED WQHD curved gaming monitor on a white background.
LG

LG has been making some of the best TVs and monitors for years now, and the company shows no signs of stopping! A champion of OLED technology, LG screens are typically engineered to deliver a wide color gamut, excellent contrast levels, and outstanding motion clarity. And while the brand does produce its fair share of LED displays, it’s the OLED tech that takes home the gold. Speaking of which, we found a fantastic markdown on a great LG OLED monitor:

When you purchase through LG directly, you’ll be able to order the LG 34-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor for $800. Normally, this model costs $1,300. We also have a list of more general monitor deals for you to look through.

Why you should buy the LG 34-inch UltraGear

UltraGear monitors are designed to be some of the top screens for playing PC games. This is thanks in part to LG’s DisplayHDR True Black 400 and near-infinite contrast ratio. From the ground up, this screen was meant to showcase a wide color gamut and inky black levels. You’ll also be able to enjoy 3440 x 1440 resolution and 98.5% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.

While this monitor may not get as bright as a traditional LED display, you’ll be surprised at just how much illumination LG was able to pack into those self-emissive pixels.

We mentioned motion clarity earlier: In the case of the 34-inch UltraGear, the monitor supports up to a 240Hz native refresh rate. The UltraGear delivers up to 0.03ms response times, so you can expect in-game mechanics to operate quickly and with very little lag (check out our list of the best gaming PC deals). There’s even G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support to cut down on tearing and lag even more!

As far as inputs go, the 34-inch UltraGear has two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort connection, plus a small selection of USB ports.

We’re not sure how long this LG markdown is going to last, so now might be the best time to take advantage of this offer. Save $500 when you order the LG 34-inch UltraGear Curved OLED Gaming Monitor through the manufacturer, and perhaps you’ll want to take a peek at some of the best LG TV deals we found this week, too.

