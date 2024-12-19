 Skip to main content
You can get this 40-inch LG UltraWide 5K monitor at $560 off if you hurry

Good Deal A woman using the LG UltraWide 40WP95C-W 5K monitor.
If you need a screen to go with the upgrade that you made with desktop computer deals, and you’re willing to spend for a top-of-the-line display, then you may want to set your sights on the LG 40WP95C-W UltraWide curved 5K monitor. From its original price of $1,800, you can get it for $1,240 from Walmart for huge savings of $560, or for $1,275 from Amazon for a $525 discount. You should complete your purchase quickly if you’re interested though, as there’s no telling when the offers for this monitor will expire.

Why you should buy the LG 40WP95C-W UltraWide curved 5K monitor

5K monitors are highly recommended for serious creative professionals, such as graphic designers and filmmakers, for their extremely sharp details and precise colors, and the LG 40WP95C-W UltraWide curved 5K monitor is an excellent choice. We’ve tagged it as the best ultrawide 5K monitor in our roundup of the best 5K monitors, with its huge 40-inch curved screen featuring 5120 x 2160 resolution, 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, and support for HDR10 providing striking visuals that you won’t enjoy from most of the other options in the market.

The LG 40WP95C-W UltraWide curved 5K monitor works with Thunderbolt 4 for faster bandwidth, alongside a DisplayPort, two HDMI ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and two USB 3.0 Type-A ports. You can use it for gaming as it’s equipped with AMD’s FreeSync technology that eliminates screen tearing and stuttering, and it also comes with built-in 10W speakers if you prefer not to use headphones or external speakers. The LG 40WP95C-W UltraWide curved 5K monitor also has a low blue light filter mode and auto-brightness with ambient light sensor, to keep your eyes comfortable while you look at its screen.

While some monitor deals offer affordable screens at even lower prices, you can also enjoy huge savings on premium models like the LG 40WP95C-W UltraWide curved 5K monitor. Originally sold for $1,800, Walmart is offering a $560 discount that brings it down to $1,240, but it’s also available from Amazon for $1,275 for $525 in savings. No matter where you decide to buy the LG 40WP95C-W UltraWide curved 5K monitor, you need to act fast because these bargains may end at any moment, and once they’re gone, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at them.

