This LG 45-inch OLED curved monitor has a huge discount for 4th of July

Cyberpunk 2077 running on the LG UltraGear OLED 45.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Alert! Sale time! Calling all thrifty shoppers! If you’ve been scouring our monitor deals in hopes of an awesome LG offer, we found a deal you need to check out: Right now, you can take home the LG 49-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Monitor for $1,000. That may not sound like such a great markdown, but when you consider that you’d normally be spending around $1,700 to own this display, the savings become quite clear. 

Why you should buy the LG 49-inch UltraGear

Gaming PC deals are abundant, but we don’t see as many aggressive markdowns on monitors as we do the machines that run the games. Fortunately, LG has been producing some of the best gaming monitors in the business for a while now, and the company is particularly well known for its OLED technology. The 49-inch UltraGear has a WQHD screen that delivers a 21:9 aspect ratio, near-instant response times, and up to 240Hz for motion performance.

What does this all mean when you’re actually gaming though? Everything! Even the most demanding online games will be rendered smooth, with next to no ghosting visible in the image whatsoever. The UltraGear series is also one of the best display lineups for colors, contrast, and black levels. If you’ve ever seen an LG OLED TV in action before (check out some of the TV deals we found this week), you’ll know you’re in for a treat!

As far as connectivity goes, the UltraGear is equipped with several useful ports, including HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4. You’ll just want to make sure that the cables you’re using to connect your laptop or desktop offer good-enough transfer speeds. The monitor also supports NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium, which all but guarantees the best frame-to-frame performance for even the most resource-draining MMORPGs.

We’re not sure when we’ll see a sale like this again. This is why we recommend buying sooner rather than later. Once more, you’ll be able to take home the LG 49-inch UltraGear Curved OLED Monitor for $1,000 while this deal lasts!

