LG’s 45-inch curved OLED gaming monitor is $600 off today

By
The LG UltraGear 49-inch curved gaming monitor.
LG

While curved TVs didn’t quite stick the landing, these angular approach seeped its way into monitor designs. As such, LG is one of the top brands when it comes to OLED screens, and right now, they’re offering a huge markdown on the LG 49-inch UltraGear OLED Monitor. Priced at $1,100 for a limited time, that’s a whopping $600 savings (the normal price is $1,700). Monitor deals of this type can be hard to come by, and the UltraGear OLED is one of the best screens in town.

Why you should buy the LG 49-inch UltraGear OLED

From left to right, the UltraGear measures 45 inches, and touts a 21:9 aspect ratio. This is particularly ideal for demanding PC gaming, where every corner of the frame is important to keep an eye on. And let’s not forget to call out the 240Hz refresh rate. While there are other gaming monitors that go above and beyond the 240Hz max, the UltraGear was the world’s first OLED to do so. 

Those aren’t the only visual accolades to write home about though: The UltraGear’s 0.03ms response time all but eliminates pesky ghosting and lag. Not only a godsend for gamers, this also means that action-heavy movies and TV shows are going to look amazing on the UltraGear. For anyone who’s ever taken advantage of some LG OLED TV deals, you’ll know just how much picture engineering goes into these screens. The UltraGear is no exception, with its 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio more than showing up for work. 

You’re also getting up to DCI-P3 98.5% coverage when viewing HDR content. This makes the UltraGear one of the best ways to experience the many naked eye pros that High Dynamic Range has to offer. And while OLEDs are normally more susceptible to glare than displays you’d find on LED-LCD TVs (and we’ve rounded up tons of great TV deals), the UltraGear is equipped with an anti-glare panel; so playing Fortnite or Helldivers 2 in full daylight won’t be as much of an issue.

Gaming PC deals are abundant these days, but we haven’t seen a monitor promotion this good in a long time. Score the LG 49-inch UltraGear OLED for only $1,100 while the sale lasts!

