Snag an LG 34-inch OLED gaming monitor for under $800 today

One monitor that you really don't want to miss out on is the LG 34-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor. It normally costs $1,297, but B&H Photo Video has cut the price by a huge $500 for a limited time. That means you pay $797, which is still expensive but much better value for what you're getting.

Why you should buy the LG 34-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor

LG may not be in our list of the best gaming monitors, but it’s a huge name in the TV world, so its display panels are an ideal choice for anyone who wants vibrant colors and sharp imagery. In the case of this LG 34-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor, you get a 34-inch 21:9 OLED panel with a resolution of 3440 x 1440. The 1440p resolution is fantastic for most of the best gaming PCs, with 4K still far from essential in PC gaming.

The panel has a refresh rate of 240Hz, so it looks silky smooth with no chance of motion blur. It also has an impressive GtG response time of 0.03ms and 275 nits of brightness. The 800R curvature is just right for allowing you to immerse yourself into whatever you’re playing. It also has a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and 1.07 billion colors to gaze at. Anyone looking for one of the best ultrawide gaming monitors will be delighted with this option. Due to the monitor using an OLED panel, you get the deepest blacks while also enjoying vibrant colors. The self-lit pixels help everything come together at the same time. It also has VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification.

Besides the great looking display, the monitor also has USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports built-in for easy access any time you need to charge a device or accessory. If you want to use the sound, there’s DTS Audio as well.

The LG 34-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor normally retails at $1,297, but right now you can buy it from B&H Photo Video for $797. The huge $500 discount is extra special