My trusty 1080p webcam is down to just $64 for Prime Day

The Logitech C920 used to be a sort of gold standard in webcams. A few years ago, needing to do more and more web calls, I got one. It hasn’t left the top of my monitor since that time and I haven’t felt the need to update once yet. I’ve found this webcam to be a trusty and worthwhile part of my computer setup for a long time. It has been awhile, and I never thought I’d be recommending it to others in 2024, but with this early Prime Day deal, bringing it down to $64 from the usual $100 it becomes a super easy buy. To grab your Logitech C920 for $36 off, tap the button below. Otherwise, keep reading to see why I still like this webcam, why I think its still worth it at this price, and the one thing I don’t like about it.

Why you should buy the Logitech C920

The Logitech C920 was and is an incredible webcam. While it isn’t as bragged about as it once was, let’s refresh your memory. It is a 1080p at 30fps webcam (though, in some situation it will do 720p at 30 instead) that focuses on you automatically and has incredibly simple controls. Setting up and getting a great shot of yourself with the Logitech C920 is very quick and readjustments can be made in real time during meetings without taking a technical timeout mid-meeting.

The video quality still feels incredible. Part of this is due to it being 1080p. It can feel off to say in a 4K (and increasingly 8K) world, but 1080p is still quite excellent for a webcam. The webcam on the laptop at the top of our best laptops list? 1080p, and that’s on the Apple MacBook Air M3, a laptop nobody would dare call less than premium. Oh, and that promised thing that I don’t like about the Logitech C920? The mic. For some reason it has a mic inside and sometimes software will default to its mic instead of my preferred one, or revert to it after updates, but really, it is just a minor inconvenience.

The Logitech C920 is $36 off right now, bringing its price down to $64 from $100. To get yours, just tap the button below. If this isn’t for you, however, and you want something with a built-in webcam, maybe check out these Prime Day laptop deals instead?