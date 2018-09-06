Digital Trends
Computing

The new Logitech G Pro Hero looks familiar, but plays better than ever

Kevin Parrish
By
1 of 5
logitech g502 pro gaming mouse review g wireless 2
Logitech G Pro Wireless Mouse
Logitech G Pro Wireless Mouse
logitech g502 pro gaming mouse review g wireless 3
logitech g502 pro gaming mouse review g wireless 1

After two years of research and testing with more than fifty professional gamers, Logitech G is now making available its new family of “Pro” mice consisting of one wired version costing $70 and one wireless version selling for $150. Both models are based on the company’s latest optical sensor, the Hero16K, packing a sensitivity of up to 16,000 dots per inch. Yet, the wireless version is the only model in the duo sporting an ambidextrous design, catering to both left- and right-handed gamers.

The successor to Logitech’s Hero sensor (short for High Efficiency Rated Optical), the Hero16K packs “critical upgrades” over the previous generation to track at over 400 inches per second and support more than 40G of acceleration. The company says it set out to create a high-performance sensor that requires very little power, therefore requiring a smaller battery and enabling lighter form factors without sacrificing performance.

That said, both mice weigh around 2.93 ounces, feeling pleasantly light but not enough to see your hand suddenly take flight in the heat of battle. If you’re coming from the G903, the new Pro mice are both lighter and slimmer, feeling less bulky under your fingers. There are no gaping crevasses either as seen with the G903, which we find can lead to garbage collecting on the mouse switches, causing annoying clicking issues with the buttons.

Take or leave the wire

What’s interesting about the new G Pro and G Pro Wireless is that they’re not the same: Logitech didn’t simply rip out the wireless component and re-sell the resulting device at a lower price.

For starters, the wireless version includes the two click buttons, the mouse wheel and two buttons on each side. It ships with four button covers enabling you remove two of the unused side buttons and cover the openings. The DPI switch is actually a button on the bottom of the mouse providing five customizable settings. Three hidden LEDs mounted behind the top click buttons temporarily illuminate as you cycle through these settings.

The wired version isn’t quite so friendly with lefties. It also feels and appears less rounded, using a flatter, boxier shape in its overall design. With this version, the DPI button resides behind the mouse wheel, joining your standard left- and right-click buttons along with two permanent thumb buttons on the left side. The added bonus is that this mouse provides an illuminated, customizable RGB strip running along the side and around the back of the palm area.

logitech g502 pro gaming mouse review g new

Both, then, have their pluses and minuses. But if you’re a long-time wired PC gamer who snubbed wireless peripherals over the years, you may need to make a double-take with Logitech’s latest efforts. The company’s Lightspeed wireless technology aims to bring wired-like connectivity to your twitchy gaming with speeds as fast as one millisecond. Of course, the higher your polling rate the faster you’ll drain the battery. But if you own the PowerPlay system, that really won’t matter.

The Logitech G Pro Gaming Mouse is one of the few peripherals that support the company’s wireless charging station. Just slap the magnetic charging puck into the socket under the mouse, and you’re good to go. If you don’t own PowerPlay, this socket is a good place to store the Pro’s provided Mini USB dongle. This mouse also ships with a USB cable sporting the company’s proprietary forked connector to charge the peripheral, as a USB port resides at the front of the device.

On a performance level, the wireless model is no different than any other Lightspeed-based peripheral we’ve tested thus far. Despite the wireless connection, Logitech’s proprietary 2.4GHz connection showed no signs of latency in games such as Prey: Mooncrash, Far Cry 5 and Destiny 2. If anything, we had to refine our twitch movement given we were used to pushing the heavier G903 mouse. Naturally, we didn’t experience any performance issues with the wired model either.

Overall, we’ve found our new, favorite mice until Logitech G cranks out another upgrade. They just feel right, a byproduct stemming from the feedback of more than fifty professional gamers who helped mold both peripherals. The collaboration is obvious in the overall presentation, feel and performance. There are no crazy, unnecessary frills here, just the very best performance and refinement, so you can focus on conquering games rather than battling hardware.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

With net neutrality gone, carriers throttle YouTube, Netflix, other streamers
Up Next

Hampton's new smart lock is functional for both techies and traditional users
Product Review

The LG V35 ThinQ is a good phone that’s hampered by a high price tag

Sure it looks a lot like last year's LG V30, but looks can be deceiving. The LG V35 ThinQ packs in all new hardware and a few new software features that makes it a full-fledged flagship for 2018.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Razer Man O' War Gaming Headset review
Gaming

Hear your enemy before you see him with the best gaming headsets

A gaming headset allows you to seal out the world, get lost in the atmosphere, and dial in your skills. Our list of the best gaming headsets includes wired and wireless picks for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 review
Product Review

Casio’s Pro Trek Smart is the outdoors smartwatch even watch fans will adore

The latest Casio Pro Trek smartwatch may be smaller than the last one, but it’s more mighty, with a stronger feature list, a highly wearable design, and now two battery-saving modes to keep it up and running while you’re out hiking…
Posted By Andy Boxall
lenovo yoga book c930 keyboard
Product Review

Playing with the new Yoga Book is the most fun we've had with a laptop in years

The Lenovo Yoga Book C930 is one of the most sci-fi laptops we’ve ever laid eyes on, and it’s all because it does away with the physical keyboard and swaps it for an E-Ink screen. It shows a keyboard, a notepad for use with a stylus…
Posted By Andy Boxall
netgear orbi voice mesh wi fi speaker 2018 07 product
Smart Home

Netgear’s Alexa-enabled Orbi Voice Mesh Wi-Fi speaker blankets your home in Wi-Fi and sound

Netgear's Orbi Voice Smart Speaker and Wi-Fi Mesh Satellite is a multifunction device for smart homes that extends Wi-Fi networks, adds an Alexa-enabled voice assistant, and uses Harman Kardon audio for high-quality music streaming.
Posted By Bruce Brown
outlook for windows simplified ribbon macbook typing feat
Computing

Outlook for Windows gets simplified single-row ribbon in UI makeover

Microsoft is giving Outlook for Windows a design overhaul, replacing the standard three-row Ribbon for a single-row Simplified Ribbon. You can personalize the ribbon by pinning frequently used buttons to it.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
google wants to kill urls make the internet safer chrome url feat
Web

To make the web safer, Google says URLs must die

Google proposes that URLs must be killed to make the internet safer, but it hasn't offered a solution. Google hopes to have its proposal for how an internet without web addresses will look like by fall or spring.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
best all in one pcs version 1448604038 surface studio lifestyle 1
Computing

The best all-in-one PCs look good and have great performance in a compact package

An all-in-one PC are the perfect way to reduce desktop clutter and simplify your computing experience. Balancing performance, display quality, and value, these are the best all-in-one PCs.
Posted By Jon Martindale
skype finally gets built in call recording
Mobile

Skype finally gets built-in call recording so you can ‘capture special moments’

It's taken a while, but 10 years after launching video chats, Skype has finally added call recording to desktop and mobile versions of its service. The feature stores the chats in the cloud and lets you save and share them, too.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
YouTube
Computing

With net neutrality gone, carriers throttle YouTube, Netflix, other streamers

If you stream Netflix and YouTube videos on your phone, you may be among the first to experience the result of an internet without net neutrality protection. Carriers are targeted video-streaming services for throttling.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
apple hello again event round up mac 10 27 16 32
Mobile

What to expect from Apple’s September 12 ‘Gather Round’ event

Apple has sent invitations out for its fall event, where it's expected to unveil a slew of new products -- including a set of three new iPhones, and a new Apple Watch. Here's everything we expect from Apple at the event.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best cheap macbook deals 1
Computing

What’s the skinny? Apple may launch a new MacBook with ultrathin design soon

Known for slimming down its gadgets with successive redesigns, Apple may be pushing the ultrathin envelope again when it debuts a new MacBook. The latest report suggests that Apple could introduce the slim laptop soon.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
tech people influencers follow twitter social media impact on 2016 election trump cliton
Computing

Watch live: Twitter and Facebook executives testify before Congress

Social media giants Facebook and Twitter appear before Congress today to address Russian meddling in US elections, and bias against conservatives. Lawmakers remain skeptical that technology companies can self-govern.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Lenovo IdeaPad 530S
Computing

If you want to spend under $800 on a laptop, buy one of these two models

The Lenovo IdeaPad 530s and Acer Aspire E 15 both aim to dominate the budget market. Which of them offers the most compelling combination of performance, build quality, and battery life?
Posted By Mark Coppock