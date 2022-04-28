 Skip to main content
GeForce Now native support comes to M1 Macs

Fionna Agomuoh
By

Nvidia has updated its GeForce Now cloud gaming service to offer native support for a number of M1-powered Apple computers.

The version 2.0.40 update for MacOS allows the GeForce Now app to run directly on MacBooks, iMacs, and Mac Mini models that feature Apple’s M1 proprietary chip, Nvidia said in a statement.

The GeForce Now cloud gaming service on different computing devices.

The update will allow GeForce Now users to now expect “lower power consumption, faster loading times” and to be able to “play for longer periods on battery power,” the brand added.

M1-powered Macs previously had to be emulated using the Rosetta 2 compatibility layer to make the GeForce Now app function. But now, Nvidia promises an “an overall elevated experience” with native support.

To accompany its software update, Nvidia has also added 14 new game titles to the GeForce Now library, including headliners such as Lost Ark and Dune: Spice Wars.

Nvidia highlighted Lost Ark as an odyssey game, which is available for PC and Chromebook, as well as Mac. On MacBooks, the game is able to stream up to 1600p, and on iMacs up to 1440p.

Check out the full lineup of games that are new to GeForce Now below.:

  • Dune: Spice Wars (new release on Steam)
  • Holomento (new release on Steam)
  • Prehistoric Kingdom (new release on Steam and Epic Games Store) 
  • Romans: Age of Caesar (new release on Steam)
  • Sea of Craft (new release on Steam)
  • Trigon: Space Story (new release on Steam)
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt (new release on Steam)
  • Conan Exiles (Epic Games Store)
  • Crawl (Steam)
  • Flashing Lights – Police, Firefighting, Emergency Services Simulator (Steam)
  • Galactic Civilizations II: Ultimate Edition (Steam)
  • Jupiter Hell (Steam)
  • Lost Ark (Steam)
  • Sol Cresta (Steam)

KitGuru noted Nvidia has more GeForce Now announcements planned for next week, when the brand will share details of how many games will be released in May. Nvidia is also expected to preview some of the titles.

